Iowa Western bounces back after first loss

"I definitely think it's good the girls worked on some things that we talked about the night before after our loss. Just to be able to stay positive too, after such a heartbreaker. It was 17-19 in the fifth set, you can't get much closer than that.

"I think just the positivity that they brought forth the next day was really good for us to see as a team. We definitely have some things to work on."

Williams said she still wants to see the Reivers improve in mentally taking care of the ball and cutting down on errors.

"We weren't completely focused or maybe we were too nervous," she said. "(I'd like to see) us play with some more confidence. We had so many errors. In the fifth set alone, we had six or seven errors that were just given to the other team."

Williams said that sophomore Yadhira Anchante and sophomore Dayan Malave both looked impressive during the weekend.

Anchante tallied 153 assists, 19 kills, 50 digs, seven blocks and four serving aces.

"Anchante just continues to lead our team and impress us with just her composure and being able to take care of the ball and her decision making is really top notch. I hope she can continue that," Williams said.