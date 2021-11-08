Iowa Western loses district final

NJCAA Division I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer saw its undefeated season come to an end one game short of an automatic bid into the national tournament on Sunday after losing in the district final to No. 6 Iowa Lakes at home 2-1 in double overtime.

The Reivers should still qualify for an at-large bid into the national tournament but will have to wait until Tuesday to find out if it was selected.

Iowa Lakes opened the scoring in the 10th minute but Iowa Western answered back to tie the game before halftime when sophomore midfielder Maruki Kawahara scored in the 30th minute.

Both defenses locked down in the second half and neither team found the back of the net leading to golden goal overtime.

Iowa Lakes finally broke though and scored the game winner in the 107th minute to hand Iowa Western its first loss of the season.

The Reivers finished with five shots on goal, but Iowa Lakes goalkeeper Taariq Ganga made five saves.

Iowa Lakes (17-3-1) 1 0 0 1 -- 2

Iowa Western (16-1-1) 1 0 0 0 -- 1