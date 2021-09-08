 Skip to main content
Iowa Western men route Hawkeye Community College
Iowa Western men route Hawkeye Community College

IWMensSocSemiFinal_0108.jpg

Reivers' Ibrahim Conde (17) tries to win the ball in a game last year. Conde at the Reivers won 6-0 on Wednesday. 

 TRAVIS JACOBSEN, IOWA WESTERN

Iowa Western men's soccer head coach Mike Brown has been looking for more offense from his team through the first few games.

The Reivers did that on Wednesday. Iowa Western defeated Hawkeye Community College 6-0 at Tranquility Park in Omaha to stay undefeated.

Iowa Western still hasn't allowed a goal this season.

"It's a good step in the right direction," Brown said. "I think it helped playing on a good surface. It allowed us to get going a little bit more, having that quality surface. We were very fortunate, very grateful for tranquility opening up to us.

"It really allowed us to be ourselves a little bit more. Now regardless of that, we have to figure it out. I'm definitely very happy with what we did."

The Reivers opened the scoring in the opening minutes of the game when freshman Junior Casillas found the back of the net.

Sophomore Ibrahim Conde and sophomore Maruki Kawahara scored later in the first half to take a 3-0 lead.

Sophomore Moise Bombito opened the scoring in the second half. Conde and freshman Wawa Palga added goals to seal the victory.

"I thought Wawa Palga was really good today," Brown said. "It was good to see. He's a local standout. He's a kid that's really worked hard and has grown up a lot. It was good to see him. Junior Casillas again, getting another goal, another kid from Lexington. I'm honestly happy with everyone. I think we just have to keep trying to get better."

Iowa Western is in action next at 3 p.m. on Saturday against Southeastern Community College.

