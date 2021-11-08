Iowa Western now plays waiting game

NJCAA Division I No. 7 Iowa Western volleyball will now have to wait and see if its resume will be enough to earn an at-large bid into the national tournament.
The Reivers had a chance to earn an automatic bid on Saturday at the Midwest A District championship in Hillsboro, Missouri. But, Iowa Western fell to the hosts Jefferson College in five sets in the championship match, 25-17, 17-25, 18-25, 25-22, 17-15.
Iowa Western opened the district tournament with a three-set sweep over Lake Land College, 25-11, 25-9, 25-13.
Iowa Western owns two wins over Jefferson College this season.
The Reivers swept the Vikings on Oct. 1 in Marshalltown and won a five-set thriller at Jefferson on Oct. 22.
"I think Jefferson has been playing really well as of late," Iowa Western head coach Alicia Williams said. "They've beat some ranked teams. They played us really had the last time we played them. It was already going into it, a tougher match for us, just mentally knowing that we're playing them for the third time, and we beat them twice.
"Then on top of that, they played really well. I feel like we for the most part just got a little bit nervous. I didn't think we necessarily played poorly. I think the two sets that we won, we won very handily. I just felt like we kind of lost focus when we needed to dive in that fourth set. We just kind of lost focus on our game plan and what we needed to do, which forced the fifth set. And then, the fifth set is luck. Nine times out of 10 it's just luck. For us we just beat them in the fifth set two weeks ago and so I felt like they had a little bit more of an external motivator that we didn't have. I thought we played well in the fifth but it just wasn't good enough for their energy, momentum and being at home."
Jefferson College had multiple kills land in between blocks that scored that the Reivers weren't able to get to in time to dig up.
One key match Iowa Western will have to keep its eye on is the district championship between No. 6 New Mexico Military Institute and Arizona Western. The Reivers will be cheering for NMIT, who owns a win over IWCC this year and is ranked above Iowa Western.
If Arizona Western wins, New Mexico Military Institute may be considered for an at-large bid over Iowa Western.
If Iowa Western is chosen as an at-large big, Williams hopes the team uses Saturday's loss as motivation.
"First and foremost we'd be really grateful that that the committee saw us as worth of getting that bid," she said. "I think we could come at it with just a side of grace. Two, just using it as a motivator of lets make sure we live up to the hype of people thinking we were deserving. If people don't think we're deserving, let's prove them wrong. All of our losses have been so close. Beside from the Jefferson game, our other three losses have been to top six opponents."
Cherlin Antonio led Iowa Western in kills during the tournament with 27, Maike Bertens spiked down 18, Delany Esterling finished with 17, Alejandra Marquez recorded 16, and Dayan Malave tallied 15. Esterling also blocked a team-high six shots.
Yadhira Anchante dished out 84 assists. Duru Ozkan paced Iowa Western with 48 digs.
Williams said she was impressed with Esterling's performance after she switched positions at the beginning of the season.
"Delany Esterling played really well," Williams said. "This entire year she's been put in the middle which is not her primary position. She's actually feeling in for someone that got injured for the year. It's not necessarily a hard transition for her, but she's had to work very hard to get where she is right now. I was really proud of her for playing extremely well and fearless in that game."
Esterling hit a big kill in the fifth set when the Reivers were down 14-13 to extend the match.
Iowa Western will find out if it makes the national tournament on Wednesday.