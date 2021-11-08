Iowa Western now plays waiting game

"I think Jefferson has been playing really well as of late," Iowa Western head coach Alicia Williams said. "They've beat some ranked teams. They played us really had the last time we played them. It was already going into it, a tougher match for us, just mentally knowing that we're playing them for the third time, and we beat them twice.

"Then on top of that, they played really well. I feel like we for the most part just got a little bit nervous. I didn't think we necessarily played poorly. I think the two sets that we won, we won very handily. I just felt like we kind of lost focus when we needed to dive in that fourth set. We just kind of lost focus on our game plan and what we needed to do, which forced the fifth set. And then, the fifth set is luck. Nine times out of 10 it's just luck. For us we just beat them in the fifth set two weeks ago and so I felt like they had a little bit more of an external motivator that we didn't have. I thought we played well in the fifth but it just wasn't good enough for their energy, momentum and being at home."