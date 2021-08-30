Iowa Western opens season with pair of wins

Iowa Western men's soccer is picking off from where it left last season, opening the year with a pair of shutout wins on Friday and Saturday at home.
The Reivers started the season on Friday with a 3-0 victory over Jefferson College before defeating Barton Community College 2-0 on Saturday.
"We're not fully there yet, but I'm definitely happy with the shutouts we got defensively," head coach Mike Brown said. "It's been a big focus for us to start the season and preseason. We definitely got a long way to go."
Sophomore Evan Southern finished with a hat trick in the second half to give Iowa Western the victory. He scored goals in the 52nd, 60th and 65th minutes. Sophomore Arata Saegusa assisted on the first and third goals, and sophomore Giorgio Probo recorded the assist on the second goal.
The defense was also in top form, limiting Jefferson College to just one shot on goal.
"I think it was a really good performance for (Southern)," Brown said. "Obviously, I think it's more the team did really well. Evan is a good finisher and got in the right spots. It was one of those situations, first half we just kind of played stagnant and slow. Once we got into our rhythm a little bit, Evan was in the right spot to finish."
Brown added that he was happy with sophomore Joel Sangwa, sophomore Moise Bombito and sophomore Luke Nedic on defense. Sangwa and Bombito play center back, and Nedic is the holding midfielder.
"I think we're very fortunate with our center backs and holding mid that we have. They're top players. You have to have good players to have success. We're very fortunate to have some top-quality guys there. Now it's just really more about executing."
The Reivers scored one goal in both halves to defeat Barton Community College.
Sophomore Ibrahim Conde scored the opening goal in the 27th minute off an assist from freshman Edoardo Deglinnocenti. Deglinnocenti scored an unassisted goal of his own in the 62nd minute.
"It was grueling, physical game," Brown said. "The heat was pretty bad. We kind of had to grind it out, and I think there was a little bit more emotion in that game than there should be."
Brown use to coach at Barton Community College before coming to Iowa Western.
"I think that kind of played a role into it," he said. "Our guys did a really good job of keeping their emotions in check, executing defensively, and then once we got the ball, I thought we were a little bit more dangerous than we were the day before. We just didn't put all our chances away. We had some good chances and took care of them."
Sophomore goalkeeper Yuta Ishizuka finished with one save on the day.
"I thought it was a good overall team performance," Brown said. "I was really happy with the play of our goalkeeper, Yuta Ishizuka. I think we've kind of developed a really good goalkeeper fraternity. It's really cool to see Yuta step up. He got his opportunity and did very well."