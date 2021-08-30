Iowa Western opens season with pair of wins

"I think we're very fortunate with our center backs and holding mid that we have. They're top players. You have to have good players to have success. We're very fortunate to have some top-quality guys there. Now it's just really more about executing."

The Reivers scored one goal in both halves to defeat Barton Community College.

Sophomore Ibrahim Conde scored the opening goal in the 27th minute off an assist from freshman Edoardo Deglinnocenti. Deglinnocenti scored an unassisted goal of his own in the 62nd minute.

"It was grueling, physical game," Brown said. "The heat was pretty bad. We kind of had to grind it out, and I think there was a little bit more emotion in that game than there should be."

Brown use to coach at Barton Community College before coming to Iowa Western.

"I think that kind of played a role into it," he said. "Our guys did a really good job of keeping their emotions in check, executing defensively, and then once we got the ball, I thought we were a little bit more dangerous than we were the day before. We just didn't put all our chances away. We had some good chances and took care of them."

Sophomore goalkeeper Yuta Ishizuka finished with one save on the day.