Iowa Western rallies late to win regional championship

NJCAA Division I No. 5 Iowa Western women's soccer trailed No. 9 Indian Hills 2-1 after 20 minutes in Saturday's Region XI championship in Treynor.

The Reivers responded by scoring three of the next four goals, including the game winner, in the 87th minute to win 4-3.

Paula Boza scored the game-winning goal off a long through ball from Ririka Kamimura to advance IWCC to the district championship with a spot at the national tournament on the line.

Kamimura scored the opening goal in the 5th minute off a through ball from Anna Hall in the box.

The Warriors responded one minute later to even the score and would take a 2-1 lead in the 21st minute.

Boza tied the score back up in the 54th minute off a rebounded shot from Marie Quentel, but Indian Hills took the lead in the 58th minute.

Barbara Russo evened the game back up in the 69th minute off a Boza corner kick, and Boza scored the game winner in the 87th.

Iowa Western totaled 12 total shots, four of which were on goal. Indian Hills tallied 10 shots, six of which were on goal.

The Reivers also totaled eight corner kicks compared to just two of the Warriors.