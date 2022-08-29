Iowa Western Sport Recap: Men post two more shutouts

Men's Soccer

NJCAA Division I No. 1 Iowa Western Men's soccer won another pair of games this weekend at home, defeating Trinidad State College 5-0 on Friday and Barton Community College 1-0 in overtime on Saturday.

Against, Trinidad State, Wawa Palga scored one goal, Eyifehn Forfor added one, Vitorio Venaria scored once and Valentin Rytter netted two goals.

Iowa Western is in action next at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at home against North Iowa Area Community College. The Reivers are now 4-0 on the season.

Women's Soccer

NJCAA Division I No. 9 Iowa Western women's soccer earned its first victory of the season on Friday in Cheyenne, Wyoming against No. 16 Laramie Community College, but fell to No. 1 Eastern Florida State College on Saturday to drop to 1-3-1.

The Reivers defeated Laramie Community College 2-1 in overtime and fell to Eastern Florida State College 4-3.

Paula Boza and Hannah Schimmer were the goal scorers in the victory.

Iowa Western is in action next at 3:30 p.m. at home on Wednesday against North Iowa Area Community College.

Volleyball

NJCAA Division I No. 1 Iowa Western dropped four matches at the Battle of the Beach Tournament in Fort Myers, Florida on Friday and Saturday.

The Reivers lost to No. 7 Miami Dade 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-15), No. 15 Polk State College 3-1 (25-20, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15), No. 4 Florida Southwestern State College 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-12) and No. 16 Hillsborough Community College 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-10).

Cherlin Antonio led the Reivers with 31 kills on the weekend, Emmanouela Christodoulou recorded 21 kills and Elenoa Sing tallied 16.

Dislandi Antonio dished out 71 assists.

Iowa Western is now 2-6 on the season and will be in action next at 3 p.m. on Friday at McCook, Nebraska against Eastern Wyoming College and McCook Community College.