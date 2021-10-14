Iowa Western storms back in win

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer conceded a goal to an unranked opponent for the first time this season on Wednesday at home against Indian Hills Community College.

The IWCC Reivers responded to this, scoring four consecutive goals, including three in the second half en route to a 4-1 victory.

Iowa Western remains undefeated with a record of 11-0-1.

The Warriors' goal came in the eighth minute of the game and was on one of just three shots that Indiana Hills took all game.

Iowa Western turned on the pressure following the goal.

Wawa Palga tied the game in the 21st minute off an assist from Ibrahim Conde, and the 1-1 tie held through the remainder of the first half.

The Reivers took the lead 12 minutes into the second half when Junior Casillas scored off an assist from Alvaro Jacinto.

Iowa Western added two insurance goals in the 80th and 82nd minutes. Maruki Kawahara scored off an assist from Conde for the first goal, and Conde scored his own goal off a pass from Jiwoo Lee.

As a team, Iowa Western took 12 shots, four of which were on goal.