Iowa Western survives overtime scare

NJCAA Division I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer needed overtime to top Indian Hills in Wednesday's regional semifinal.

The teams were tied after 90 minutes after a goal from Indiana Hills in the 70th minute evened things up in a game played at Lewis Central because of rain.

The Reivers responded five minutes into overtime when the Warriors fouled sophomore defender Keigo Tanaka in the box. Sophomore midfielder Carlos Santamaria drilled the shot past the goalkeeper for the golden goal victory.

Iowa Western defeated Indiana Hills twice earlier this season. The Reivers' first win came in Ottumwa on Sept. 25, 2-0, and against at home on Oct. 13, 4-1.

"Honestly, the last two encounters were very close," head coach Mike Brown said. "Probably closer than the score, to be honest. The first game, they sat in but weren't as direct as they should have been.

"The second game they pressed a little bit in certain moments, but they were a little more direct. This last game they sat in and they were a bit more direct when they needed to be. It just kind of took our press out of the game."