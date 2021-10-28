Iowa Western survives overtime scare

NJCAA Division I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer needed overtime to top Indian Hills in Wednesday's regional semifinal.
The teams were tied after 90 minutes after a goal from Indiana Hills in the 70th minute evened things up in a game played at Lewis Central because of rain.
The Reivers responded five minutes into overtime when the Warriors fouled sophomore defender Keigo Tanaka in the box. Sophomore midfielder Carlos Santamaria drilled the shot past the goalkeeper for the golden goal victory.
Iowa Western defeated Indiana Hills twice earlier this season. The Reivers' first win came in Ottumwa on Sept. 25, 2-0, and against at home on Oct. 13, 4-1.
"Honestly, the last two encounters were very close," head coach Mike Brown said. "Probably closer than the score, to be honest. The first game, they sat in but weren't as direct as they should have been.
"The second game they pressed a little bit in certain moments, but they were a little more direct. This last game they sat in and they were a bit more direct when they needed to be. It just kind of took our press out of the game."
After a scoreless first half in which each squad only managed to get one shot off, Brown subbed in sophomore midfielder Jiwoo Lee to help add to his team's physicality.
The substitution paid off in the 66th minute when freshman midfielder Edoardo Deglinnocenti found sophomore midfielder Joel Sangwa on a free kick to give Iowa Western the opening goal.
"It was a good set piece," Brown said. "Edoardo has really dangerous set piece delivery. He's scored two or three goals off that this year. He's kind of a players we're trying to get going at this point in the season. He's a very special player with a lot of special abilities. It's kind of cool to see him get some confidence."
The lead didn't last long, as the Warriors tied it up 10 minutes later on a header.
The tensions started to build after the second goal. Indiana Hills drew a red card in the 75th minute to go down to 10 men.
With the win, Iowa Western will be in action next at 2 p.m. on Sunday at home against No. 5 Iowa Lakes in the Region XI Championship. The winner of the game will move on to the district final.
Indiana Hills (7-11-2) 0 1 0 -- 1
Iowa Western (14-0-1) 0 1 1 -- 2