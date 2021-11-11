Iowa Western volleyball earns at-large birth

NJCAA Division I No. 7 Iowa Western volleyball had to wait to see if its resume would warrant an at-large bid for the national tournament.

The Reviers finally found out on Thursday when they were announced as the No. 8 seed. IWCC went 29-4 this season.

Iowa Western will play the No. 9 seed Polk State at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18 in Hutchinson, Kansas. Polk State went 11-12 this season. They earned an automatic berth after winning the Southeast B District.

If Iowa Western wins, it will play the winner of No. 1 seed Blinn and No. 16 seed Hill on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The semifinals are on Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m., and the championship match is at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20.