Iowa Western's Alicia Williams named head coach of Bradley University

Bradley University announced Iowa Western head volleyball coach Alicia Williams as its new head coach earlier today. Williams becomes the 10th head coach in Braves history.

“I am excited for coach Williams to be able to move up to the next level and want to thank her for her years of service to Iowa Western and the program that she has built,” Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney said in a press release. “With this announcement we will meet in the next couple days to begin our search for our next head volleyball coach.

"With our reputation and success, I feel that within a few weeks we will name our new coach to continue the winning tradition of Reiver volleyball that coach Williams built.”

Bradley is located in Peoria, Illinois.

In her nine seasons at the helm of Iowa Western volleyball, Williams went 335-44 and won two NJCAA National Championships in the spring and fall of 2021. She was also a former player, winning a title with the Reivers, and assistant coach.

The Reivers won nine Region XI titles, eight District titles and earned nine NJCAA national tournament berths under Williams. The 2021 fall championship team became the first at-large bid team in NJCAA history to win the national title.

"We want to wish coach Williams continued success at Bradley University. She has built a legacy here at Iowa Western and I am sure she will do the same at the next level,” Iowa Western Athletic Director Shane Larson said. “During her time as a Reiver she has developed her program into the top junior college volleyball team in the country. We are sad to see her leave but we are excited to see her progress at the next level."

In addition to back-to-back titles, her teams have three seasons of 40 or more wins, eight seasons of 30 or more victories, a national runner-up finish in 2016, a third-place finish in 2018, three fifth-place finishes and two seventh-place finishes at nationals. Her 2014 squad owns the school record for fewest losses in a season with just two.

As a player, Williams enrolled at Iowa Western in 2006, helping the Reivers capture the school’s first-ever team national title on a team that still holds the record for victories in a season with 60.

In addition to her efforts on the court, Williams also excelled in the classroom as an NJCAA All-Academic performer and an Iowa Western Presidential Scholar. After completing her degree at Iowa Western, Williams transferred to Creighton University in Omaha, competing in 2009 and 2010 after redshirting in 2008. As a redshirt junior in 2009, she ranked third on the team in kills. Williams finished her playing career as a team captain for the Bluejays, leading the squad in kills and points, en route to the program’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Williams’ players have excelled on and off of the court as well, as 19 athletes have earned NJCAA All-American status. In addition, 48 players have earned NJCAA All-Academic honors and Williams has sent 52 players on to four-year programs, including Alissa Schovanec to Bradley University in 2017.

Having spent 13 years at Iowa Western as head coach, assistant coach or student-athlete, Williams has been a part of 543 victories (543-65) with the Reivers and all three national titles.

“Alicia’s strong track record of competitive success and demonstrated ability to develop student-athletes on and off the court made her the clear choice from a deep and very talented pool of candidates,” said Bradley Director of Athletics Dr. Chris Reynolds. “We welcome Alicia, her husband, Aaron, and their children Sam and Levi to the Bradley athletics family.”