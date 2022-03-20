Iron sharpens Iron: AL seniors Co-Players of the year

Abraham Lincoln’s basketball season changed dramatically on Jan. 21.

Senior Josh Dix entered the season ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state and had committed to play next season the the University of Iowa.

But that night Dix suffered a leg injury, ending his season. Some people might have counted A.L. out after losing their star player, but the rest of the team was determined to remain successful.

Head coach Jacob Isaacson had watched fellow senior Jamison Gruber and Dix battle for four seasons. The two matched up almost every day in practice improving each other over their four-year careers.

When Dix went down, Gruber stepped into a leadership role and the Lynx finished with a winning record, even in games without Dix.

Dix and Gruber’s accomplishments this season has led them to being named the Nonpareil Council Bluffs Co-Players of the Year.

“I just watched them from when they were a freshman on up,” Isaacson said about the pair. “We’ve always kind of paired those two up to kind of battle each other and push each other. You see what happens when two guys respect each other and they really compete against each other.

“It just makes both of them grow together, in their own game and then obviously our team. It’s just been a really fun process to watch those guys for four years. We’re going to miss the heck out of them.”

This is the third year in a row Dix has earned Player of the Year honors.

Dix played 12 games and averaged 19.9 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks. He led the team in all five categories.

“It feels great,” he said about winning the award. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches the last couple years. It comes with a lot of hard work but my teammates put me in a position to be here.

Dix is now preparing for next year, where he hopes to get on the court as soon as August. If his rehab goes according to plan he won’t need to redshirt at Iowa.

“I’m doing good, just kind of taking it day by day,” Dix said. “It’s been a difficult process but it’s coming along, just day by day and just getting better every day.

“...Physically it was tough for the first few weeks, but now it’s kind of more like mental. Just not being able to play or workout or anything is kind of tough.”

After his injury Dix still remained a part of the team. He attended practices as soon as he could and helped as much as he was allowed.

Dix said he was impressed with his teammates, especial Gruber, after he went out.

“(Gruber), he was our leader after that,” Dix said. “He stepped up big time. Everyone else kind of stepped up and became more of a defensively minded team I felt like. Everyone had to step up and I felt like they responded really well.”

Dix has high goals for when he goes to the University of Iowa that include winning a Big Ten Championship and making a run in the NCAA tournament.

Isaacson thinks the ceiling is the limit for Dix.

“I think it’s just his all-around game,” Isaacson said about what makes Dix a great player. “You get a lot of really good players that are maybe really good shooters, but not great off the dribble or they’re really athletic but not great shooters. Obviously with him there’s just kind of no weakness.

“There’s size, speed, strength, shooting, he’s great off the dribble, he really can do it all, which was nice for us. We could use him in a variety of ways to be a weapon for us.”

Gruber was second on the team with 19.1 points per game. He also dished out 3.6 assists per game and 2.2 steals.

“It’s definitely nice to be recognized for my hard work and play on the court,” he said about earning the award. “Again, I wouldn’t be able to do it without my family, coaches, friends and the whole community of Council Bluffs. It’s nice, but I’m back to work.”

After Dix’s injury, Gruber knew he’d need to step up for the Lynx to be successful. One of the biggest changes for the team came with a focus on the defensive side of the ball.

“I definitely knew that I had to step up and our team had to step up as a whole,” Gruber said. “We started emphasizing defense a lot more and became more of a defensive-oriented team. I had to step up. I thought our team did really good. A lot of people doubted us, so we got a lot farther than people thought we would.”

Gruber hasn’t committed to play college yet, but has offers from multiple programs. He plans on playing AAU ball this summer.

Playing for a successful program was one of the many highlights Gruber had when he looked back on his high school career.

“Definitely sophomore, junior, senior year we won the conference three years in a row,” Gruber said. “That’s the first time it’s been done in our conference’s history and then going to state my junior year. I had a lot of fun with this program.”

City Boys Players of the Year

2022: Josh Dix and Jamison Gruber, Abraham Lincoln

2021: Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln

2020: Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln

2019: Hunter Hendrix, Abraham Lincoln

2018: Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln

2017: Chad Moran, Lewis Central

2016: Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln

2015: Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln

2014: Colton Tracy, Abraham Lincoln

2013: Alex Reed, Lewis Central

2012: Josiah Shepherd, Lewis Central

2011: Alex Olsen, Abraham Lincoln

2010: Tyler McGrain, Lewis Central

2009: Matt Waters, St. Albert

2008: Keenan Lindsey, Lewis Central

2007: David Calloway, Thomas Jefferson

2006: Sean Johnson, Thomas Jefferson

2005: Derek Townsend, Thomas Jefferson

2004: Edlin Dorn, Iowa School for the Deaf

2003: Matt O’Connor, St. Albert

2002: Matt O’Connor, St. Albert and Mark Flaharty, Thomas Jefferson

2001: John Turek, Abraham Lincoln

2000: Luke Erickson, Lewis Central

1999: Mike Rossbund, Abraham Lincoln

1998: Chris Lownes, St. Albert

1997: Damian Teymer, Abraham Lincoln

1996: Tommy Parrack, Thomas Jefferson

1995: Pat Malone, St. Albert

1994: Tony Mauer, St. Albert

1993: Tony Mauer, St. Albert

1992: Jason Gillman, Lewis Central

1991: Cornelius Askew, Thomas Jefferson

1990: Dan Miller, Abraham Lincoln

1989: Nate Schnitker, St. Albert

1988: Kevin Nixon, Abraham Lincoln