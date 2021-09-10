 Skip to main content
ISD falls to Liberty Christian
ISD falls to Liberty Christian

 Peter Huguenin

Iowa School for the Deaf volleyball lost its home opener on Thursday to Liberty Christian in three sets, 25-6, 25-10, 25-9. 

Despite the loss, head coach Katrina Landolt said she was happy with the improvement she saw from the team. 

"I saw that the girls are improving their skills during the game," she said. "They were supportive of each other and kept positive." 

Kali Nipper finished the game with one ace, one block and one kill. Kaitlyn Jones served one act and Hope Murapa finished with one kill. 

The Bobcats are now 0-3 on the season and will be looking for their first win at 10 a.m. on Saturday at a home quad. 

