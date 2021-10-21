IWCC bounces back from loss

NJCAA Division-I No. 5 Iowa Western volleyball fell three spots in the rankings after a loss to No. 8 New Mexico Military Institute on Saturday at the Iowa Western Invitational (25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 16-25, 15-7).

The Reivers did ear wins over D-II No. 5 Johnson County Community College (25-8, 25-19, 25-22) and Monroe College (28-26, 25-22, 25-19).

Iowa Western bounced back on Wednesday with a sweep over Indian Hills Community College, 27-25, 25-23, 25-17.

"The crowd last night was one of the best I've ever witnessed in my 10 years at Iowa Western," head coach Alicia Williams said. "They really propelled us to play very engaged and motivated. We changed up our line up, positionally, a bit and I think it really helped our offense. We played very well and I hope that we continue that through this weekend."

Maike Bertens led the Reivers with 13 kills, Dayan Malave spiked down 11, and Cherlin Antonio totaled 11. Bertens also served a team-high three aces.

Yadhira Anchante dished out 43 assists and recorded 16 digs. Duru Ozkan all tallied 16 digs.

Iowa Western is now 24-2 on the season.