IWCC men stay unbeaten
IWCC men stay unbeaten

Iowa Western

NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western Community College men's soccer won its seventh straight match on Saturday at Indian Hills Community College with two goals in the final 11 minutes. 

Neither team found much offense early in the game, but Wawa Palga broke the scoreless tie in the 80th minute off a cross from Jesus De Vicente. 

De Vicente also set up the final goal one minute later, finding Ivan Ivan Callado on another cross. 

The Reivers finished with 22 shots, seven of which were on goal. The Indian Hills goalkeeper made five saves. 

Indian Hills only got one shot off all game which Iowa Western goalkeeper Yuta Ishizuka stopped from going in the goal. 

Iowa Western is in action next at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Iowa Central Community College. 

Iowa Western (7-0) 0 2 -- 2

Indian Hills (5-5-2) 0 0 -- 0

