 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IWCC Men's bowling takes second at Cedar Valley Invite
0 comments

IWCC Men's bowling takes second at Cedar Valley Invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Western

Iowa Western Men's Bowling earned a pair of second-place finishes at the two-day Cedar Valley Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday consisted of five individual team games and twelve baker games. Mount Mercy won with a score of 7,271, and the Reivers followed with a score of 7,033.

Five Iowa Western athletes finished in the top 15 individually.

Cameron Brundage led the Reivers with a five-game total score of 1,036, and Zane Cairo finished with 1,026.

Brundage and Cairo made the All-Tournament First Team for their achievements.

Iowa Western also runner-up to Mount Mercy on Sunday in four-team games and 16 baker games.

Iowa Western freshman Kaleb Anderson shot a four-game score of 829 winning the individual tournament. Anderson is the first Reivers to win a title since last season's Cedar Valley Invite, where John Hemmingsen took home the top spot.

On the women's side, Freshman Jerika Koopmeiners earned a top-20 finish on both days of the tournament.

The Reivers are in action next at the Mid States Championships on Saturday and Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Volleyball regionals released
Amateur

Volleyball regionals released

  • Updated

The path to the state tournament cleared up for area and city volleyball teams on Thursday with the release of the regional tournament brackets.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert