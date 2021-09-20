IWCC sweeps Woody Greeno Classic

Iowa Western men's and women's cross country teams swept both races at the Woody Greeno Classic in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday in the first meet of the season.

In the women's race Mercy Biwott led from the very beginning, winning the 5-kilometer race with a time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds.

Mohussin Abakar would be the next Reiver to cross the finish line in 69th place, finishing with a time of 19:19.

Bethany Stacey placed 97th with a 19:46, Jadyn Miller took 121st with a 20:29, Ashlei McDonald earned 137th with a 20:57, Elizabeth Hussey earned 151st with a 21:23 and Josey French took 170th with a 22:00.

The Reivers finished the day with all five scorers finishing in the top 60 and finished 6th as a team.

In the men's race Nicholas Kiprotich opened his season with a win, running a school record in the 8-kilometer with a time of 24:00.

Kiprotich also ledthe entire race against the defending NJCAA national champion and multiple Division 1 and Division 2 competitors.