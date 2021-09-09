IWCC wins Blue River Classic

Iowa Western men's golf edged out a victory in the Blue River Classic in Eagle, Nebraska on Wednesday and Thursday to open the season.

The Reivers defeated Indiana Hills by four strokes after freshman Jason Kolbas shot a two-day 137 to finish in third place.

"Anytime you can beat Indian Hills it's a big win," Iowa Western head coach Matt Robinson said. "It's a program that you size your time up against because they have an excellent program. For us to win right out of the gate will help build our confidence going forward."

Robinson added that he was impressed with Kolbas' performance.

"Kolbas had a great tournament," he said. "For him to place where he did in his very first college tournament is big."

Sophomore Gustav Sjoberg carded a 138 to place fourth, sophomore Graedon Woodward totaled a 144 to tie for 12th, and sophomores Thomas Craig and Marcus Ericksen finished with a 145 to tie for 16th.

Iowa Western is in action next at 9 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Siouxland Invitational in Orange City.

Team Standing

1. Iowa Western - 562

2. Indian Hills - 566