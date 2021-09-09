 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IWCC wins Blue River Classic
0 comments

IWCC wins Blue River Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Western

Iowa Western men's golf edged out a victory in the Blue River Classic in Eagle, Nebraska on Wednesday and Thursday to open the season.

The Reivers defeated Indiana Hills by four strokes after freshman Jason Kolbas shot a two-day 137 to finish in third place.

"Anytime you can beat Indian Hills it's a big win," Iowa Western head coach Matt Robinson said. "It's a program that you size your time up against because they have an excellent program. For us to win right out of the gate will help build our confidence going forward."

Robinson added that he was impressed with Kolbas' performance.

"Kolbas had a great tournament," he said. "For him to place where he did in his very first college tournament is big."

Sophomore Gustav Sjoberg carded a 138 to place fourth, sophomore Graedon Woodward totaled a 144 to tie for 12th, and sophomores Thomas Craig and Marcus Ericksen finished with a 145 to tie for 16th.

Iowa Western is in action next at 9 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday at the Siouxland Invitational in Orange City.

Team Standing

1. Iowa Western - 562

2. Indian Hills - 566

3. Southeast - 580

4. Doane - 583

5. Dordt - 587

Individual Standings

T1. Damian Osner, Indian Hills - 136

T1. Andrew Arndorfer, Briar Cliff - 136

3. Jason Kolbas, Iowa Western - 137

4. Gustav Sjoberg, Iowa Western - 138

T5. Gabe Escalera, Hastings - 141

T5. Cole Davis, Indian Hills - 141

T7. Conor Schubring, Doane - 142

T7. Drew D-Ercole, Concordia - 142

T7. Geronimo Narizzano, Southeast - 142

T10. Blake Andersen, Doane - 143

T10. Thomas Choi, Indian Hills - 143

T12. Graedon Woodward, Iowa Western - 144

T16. Thomas Craig, Iowa Western - 145

T16. Marcus Ericksen, Iowa Western - 145

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lillie continues hot streak
Amateur

Lillie continues hot streak

  • Updated

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie won his second race in a row on Saturday at the Abraham Lincoln Invite at Iowa Western Community College. He pr…

Amateur

Lynx comeback to start 2-0

  • Updated

Abraham Lincoln football overcame a halftime deficit at home against Denison-Schleswig to win 46-36 on Friday, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Eagles soar by Knights
Amateur

Eagles soar by Knights

  • Updated

Underwood volleyball swept Fremont-Mills in the first non-tournament match of the season on Tuesday on the road, winning 25-17, 25-17, 25-14.

Eichhorn breaks school record
Amateur

Eichhorn breaks school record

  • Updated

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn admitted he was disappointed after Saturday’s Glenwood Invite, but all those feelings disappeared on Th…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert