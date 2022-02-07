IWCC Wrap: Reivers in action over weekend

McFarland, Aguirre take gold at Sioux City Invite

Iowa Western wrestling competed at the Sioux City Open on Saturday when Josh McFarland won a gold medal at 184 pounds and Michael Aguirre took first at 197.

McFarland went 4-0 with two pins, a major decision and an 8-6 victory in the championship match.

Aguirre finished 3-0 after earning a bye in the first round. He won one match by major decision and two by decision including a 13-7 win in the final.

Creighton Baughman won a silver at 141, Fabian Padilla was runner up at 157 and Brett Mower finished second at 184.

Nwachukwu wins gold at Grand View Open

The Iowa Western women's wrestling team competed at the Grand View open on Saturday where Adaugo Nwachukwu won a gold medal at 136.

She went 5-0 with two wins and three technical falls. She won the championship match via technical fall, 12-2.

Mia Palumbo won a bronze at 109 and Alaina Sunlin placed fourth at 101.

Reiver track competes at Bearcat Invite

Iowa Western track and field competed at bearcat Invite on Friday and Saturday in Maryville, Missouri.

On the men's side, Davion Williams placed first in the 60 meter with a time of 6.92 seconds and Cortney Watkins won the 60-meter hurdle with a time of 8.03.

On the women's side, Hilda Chebet won the 5000 with a time of 17:08.71.

Reiver women storm past Marshalltown

NJCAA Division II No. 10 Iowa Western women's basketball defeated Marshalltown 76-35 at home on Saturday, bouncing back from a loss of Wednesday.

Ndidiamaka Ndukwe led the Reivers with 16 points, Courtney Fields added 14 and Hannah Burg scored 10 off the bench.

E'Laiyah Heard grabbed 13 rebounds and Ruba Abo Hashesh dished out six assists.

Iowa Western jumped out to a 20-11 lead in the first quarter and extended its lead to 41-15 by halftime. The Reivers outscored Marshalltown 35-20 in the second half.

Iowa Western is now 14-7 on the season.

Marshalltown (6-18) 11 4 13 7 -- 35

Iowa Western (14-7) 20 21 17 18 -- 76

Iowa Western defeats Southeast for third straight win

Iowa Western men's basketball won its third-straight game on Saturday at home against Southeast Community College, 91-85 in overtime.

The Reivers held a one-point lead at halftime.

Southeast held a four point lead with just under three minutes left in the game but Sean Black scored on a layup the next trip down the court and Roland McCoy tied the game with 49 seconds remaining to force overtime.

The Reivers took control in overtime, starting on a 9-2 run after Malik Brooks hit a 3 and scored on two layups.

Southeast closed the gap to four with just over 40 seconds but McCoy sealed the game with a layup.

Southeast (10-12) 40 40 5 -- 85

Iowa Western (16-7) 41 39 11 -- 91