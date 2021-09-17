Jackets comeback attempt cut short

Thomas Jefferson football came within one score of erasing a 21-point deficit but allowed some late scores in a 49-22 loss at home.
T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said he was proud of his team's fight, but added that the Yellow Jackets need to become more consistent if they hope to find the win column.
“We play inconsistent,” he said. “We played hard, fought. Our kids always fight. That didn’t surprise me at all. We had too many mistakes. It’s been a consistent thing all season. We move the ball and don’t get in the end zone. Defensively we get two stops, but them in third in long and give up the first down.”
Denison-Schleswig wasted no time getting to work going on a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ate up over half of the first quarter. The Monarchs punched the ball in on a 1-yard run from Sean Ewoldt.
Thomas Jefferson senior quarterback Austin Schubert threw for one first down, but the Yellow Jackets punted three plays later.
Denison-Schleswig picked up where it left off on the next drive going 54 yards on seven plays and scored on a 1-yard run by Jaxson Hildebrand.
The Yellow Jackets went three and out on the next drive and gave the Monarchs the ball at the 46-yard line. Denison-Schleswig scored a few plays later on a 19-yard pass to take a 21-0 lead with just over four minutes left in the first half.
Thomas Jefferson junior running back Deven Bovee picked up two first downs on the next drive, and Schubert connected with senior Lane Toman for a 30-yard pass to give T.J. the ball at the 10-yard line with five seconds left in the half.
A false start backed the Jackets up to the 15, but that didn’t stop Schubert from finding Bovee in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. T.J. converted the two-point conversion to close the gap to 21-8.
Thomas Jefferson found its offense to start the second half going 65 yards on 17 plays on a nearly nine-minute drive after Schubert completed four passes and ran for a 3-yard touchdown to close the gap to 21-15.
“They bring a lot of pressure,” Anderson said. “They’re a heavy blitz team so we did some things to combat their blitz. We got them out of that a little bit. In the second half we played a little bit more with the packages that we’ve been using in the first few weeks. We were able to put that drive together and keep ourselves right in the game.”
The Yellow Jackets forced a punt on the Monarchs’ next drive but couldn’t get anything going offensively and had to punt. Denison-Schleswig returned the punt to the Jefferson 10-yard line and scored three plays later, and converted the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 29-15 with just over 10 minutes left in the game.
Thomas Jefferson didn’t roll over and die. Toman returned the kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead back down to one possession.
Denison-Schleswig ended the hopes of a late comeback going 65 yards on nine plays, scoring with just over five minutes left in the game to take a 36-22 lead.
The Monarchs scored twice more on a run and a pick-six.
Thomas Jefferson drops to 0-4 with the loss and will be looking for its first win at home next week against Lewis Central.
“We look like a different team than we did three weeks ago and we’re supposed to,” Anderson said. “That’s nothing special, but we’re on the right track. We keep playing better each week. But, the unfortunate thing is, it’s never been enough to get over the hump yet.”