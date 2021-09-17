Jackets comeback attempt cut short

Thomas Jefferson football came within one score of erasing a 21-point deficit but allowed some late scores in a 49-22 loss at home.

T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said he was proud of his team's fight, but added that the Yellow Jackets need to become more consistent if they hope to find the win column.

“We play inconsistent,” he said. “We played hard, fought. Our kids always fight. That didn’t surprise me at all. We had too many mistakes. It’s been a consistent thing all season. We move the ball and don’t get in the end zone. Defensively we get two stops, but them in third in long and give up the first down.”

Denison-Schleswig wasted no time getting to work going on a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ate up over half of the first quarter. The Monarchs punched the ball in on a 1-yard run from Sean Ewoldt.

Thomas Jefferson senior quarterback Austin Schubert threw for one first down, but the Yellow Jackets punted three plays later.

Denison-Schleswig picked up where it left off on the next drive going 54 yards on seven plays and scored on a 1-yard run by Jaxson Hildebrand.