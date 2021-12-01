Jackets drop opener to Glenwood

Glenwood boys basketball found its offensive groove in the season opener on Tuesday at home in a 82-47 victory over Thomas Jefferson.

The Glenwood Rams took a 19-11 in the first quarter, 44-23 lead in the second and controlled a 67-32 lead after three. Both teams scored 15 in the fourth quarter.

"It was a good start to the season," Glenwood head coach Curt Schulte said. "I felt we shared the ball well on offense and played pretty aggressive on the defensive end."

Thomas Jefferson senior Austin Schubert led Thomas Jefferson with seven points amd senior Reese Schlotfeld, junior Drake Miller and junior Jayden Kapels all scored six. Sophomore Devin Davis added five.

Sophomore Jordan Dewaele and sophomore Jaden Dewaele each grabbed five rebounds. Miller dished out three assists.

Glenwood shot 47.4% from the field and outrebounded T.J. 47-25.

The Rams dished out 15 total assists and shot 21 of 31 from the charity strip and hit 7 of 21 from behind the arc.

Glenwood's Logyn Eckheart scored 15 points, Caden Johnson and Risto Lappala added 12 each and Tommy Johnson finished with 10.

Thomas Jefferson (0-1) 11 12 9 15 -- 47

Glenwood (1-0) 19 25 23 15 -- 82