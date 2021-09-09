Jackets golf shows progress

Multiple Thomas Jefferson golfers continued to show improvement at a triangular at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines on Thursday against Sioux City North and LeMars.

The Yellow Jackets finished with a score of 514. LeMars won the triangular with a 316 and SCN took second with a 338.

Freshman Kendall Bell led TJ with a 108, sophomore Derek Runions shot a 124, junior Jace Mundt finished with a 134, junior Jacob Lesley tallied a 148 and junior Brady Jacobsen finished with a 163.

"It was good to see Kendall and Derek improve on their scores from Tuesday," Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said. "Overall our chipping and putting showed improvements but our ball striking was lacking a bunch today which was disappointing. We will keep working to put it all together so we can have better results."

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in a dual against Abraham Lincoln at Dodge Riverside Golf Course.