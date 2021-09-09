 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jackets golf shows progress
0 comments

Jackets golf shows progress

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
KendallBell.jpg

Thomas Jefferson freshman Kendall Bell practices his swing before a tee shot in a meet earlier this year. 

 COURTESY MATT CONNOR

Multiple Thomas Jefferson golfers continued to show improvement at a triangular at Willow Creek Golf Course in West Des Moines on Thursday against Sioux City North and LeMars. 

The Yellow Jackets finished with a score of 514. LeMars won the triangular with a 316 and SCN took second with a 338. 

Freshman Kendall Bell led TJ with a 108, sophomore Derek Runions shot a 124, junior Jace Mundt finished with a 134, junior Jacob Lesley tallied a 148 and junior Brady Jacobsen finished with a 163. 

"It was good to see Kendall and Derek improve on their scores from Tuesday," Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said. "Overall our chipping and putting showed improvements but our ball striking was lacking a bunch today which was disappointing. We will keep working to put it all together so we can have better results."

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in a dual against Abraham Lincoln at Dodge Riverside Golf Course. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lillie continues hot streak
Amateur

Lillie continues hot streak

  • Updated

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie won his second race in a row on Saturday at the Abraham Lincoln Invite at Iowa Western Community College. He pr…

Amateur

Lynx comeback to start 2-0

  • Updated

Abraham Lincoln football overcame a halftime deficit at home against Denison-Schleswig to win 46-36 on Friday, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Eagles soar by Knights
Amateur

Eagles soar by Knights

  • Updated

Underwood volleyball swept Fremont-Mills in the first non-tournament match of the season on Tuesday on the road, winning 25-17, 25-17, 25-14.

Eichhorn breaks school record
Amateur

Eichhorn breaks school record

  • Updated

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn admitted he was disappointed after Saturday’s Glenwood Invite, but all those feelings disappeared on Th…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert