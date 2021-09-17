Jacobsen leads Underwood past IKM-Manning

Underwood sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen dished out 12 kills and blocked three shots in a sweep over IKM-Manning on Thursday at home. The Eagles defeated the Wolves 25-14, 25-10, 25-11.

The victory improves Underwood's record to 4-9 on the season. The Eagles are 9-5 against the Wolves since 2009 and have won the last six encounters.

Junior Delaney Ambrose dished out 13 assists to lead Underwood and junior Aliyah Humphrey and Ambrose both tallied nine digs.

Senior Lesley Morales-Foote served four aces.

Underwood is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Denison invite.