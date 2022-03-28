Jillian Flores Bennett named Iowa Western women's basketball head coach

Iowa Western Community College announced Jillian Flores Bennett as the sixth women’s basketball head coach in program history on Tuesday afternoon.

Flores Bennett returns to Council Bluffs after spending last season as the head coach of Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.

“We are excited to get coach Flores Bennett back home to Reiver Country,” said Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney in a press release. “During her time with Iowa Western, I was impressed with her recruiting and coaching abilities on and off the court.

“I was also impressed with the experiences that she brought to Iowa Western as an assistant, but then the success she had after she left. More importantly, it is always good to have great alumni back on campus. I am excited to see her take the women’s Reiver basketball program to the next level.”

Prior to coaching at Our Lady of the Lakes, Flores Bennett spent three seasons as an assistant coach under former Iowa Western Head Coach Lindsey Vande Hoef.

“I am thrilled to be heading back to Iowa Western and it is an honor to be returning as the head women’s basketball coach,” said Flores Bennett. “I want to thank Athletic Director Shane Larson and President Dr. Dan Kinney for this incredible opportunity. I am excited to be following in the footsteps of former coach Lindsey Vande Hoef who has been a fantastic leader and mentor. She has left big shoes for me to fill but I am looking forward to the challenge.

“Iowa Western holds a special and unique place in my heart. To have started my career at Iowa Western as a player and then to transition to the assistant coach, and now the head coach, my journey as a coach really has come full circle.”

A native of Council Bluffs and a Lewis Central High School graduate, the former Jillian Flores began her collegiate playing career at Iowa Western under Jim Turgeon from 2007 to 2009. While at IWCC she was a Presidential Scholar, a member of Phi Kappa Theta, and honored to be a two-time all-academic student-athlete. Following Iowa Western, Flores played at Benedictine College (NAIA DI) from 2009 to 2011 where she earned her bachelors degree in psychology and criminology and was a starting power forward, helping the Ravens to two winning seasons while also earning academic honors.

“My decision 14 years ago to play at Iowa Western under Coach Turgeon was one of the best decisions of my life,” Flores Bennett said. “There are so many people and coaches that have helped me develop over the years and I will be forever grateful to them. I also want to thank Our Lady of the Lake University for their belief in me and for giving me my first head coaching job.

“My husband Jarrod and I are looking forward to rejoining the community in Council Bluffs and the Reiver family. Iowa Western is an elite place with elite coaches and athletes, and I’m excited to rejoin that winning culture.”

“We are very excited to be able to bring Coach Flores Bennett back home to Iowa Western,” said Athletic Director Shane Larson. “When we looked at what kind of coach we wanted to lead our program we felt she was the perfect fit. As alumni and former assistant coach at IWCC, we believe Jillian is uniquely qualified to lead this team and win championships here.”

In one season at OLLU Coach “Flo” led the Saints to the Red River Athletic Conference title going 14-0 in the RRAC. She also helped guide the team to the RRAC tournament championship, earning their program’s 10th trip to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship.

Three players were named RRAC All-Conference under Flores Bennett, including Keviona Barber who was also named an NAIA All-American and the RRAC Player of the Year this past season.

Coach Flores Bennett was also named the RRAC Coach of the Year.

Flores Bennett began her collegiate coaching career at Peru State College from 2014 to 2016 as a graduate assistant. Following Peru State, she was part of the inaugural season of the women’s basketball team at Bellevue University (NAIA D-II). While at Bellevue she primarily worked on skill development with forwards and centers and helped see the Bruins to a third-place finish in the North Start Athletic Association in the 2017-2018 season.

“Looking ahead at next season, high character and competitiveness will be at the forefront of our program,” mentioned Flores Bennett. “I want our team to compete at the highest level with enthusiasm. My coaching style is fueled by my passion for the game and my desire to positively impact those around me. I will work hard to put our players in the best position to succeed both on and off the court.”

Flores Bennett received her Masters of Science and Organizational Management from Chadron State College. She recently married her Husband Jarrod Bennett, the two will reside in Council Bluffs along with their dog Jaz.