Kalista Nipper, Class of 2023, won’t forget her athletic years at Iowa School for the Deaf.

First, she became the first ISD basketball player to score 1,000 points during her basketball career this year.

Next, in late June, she became the first female ISD athlete to be named Athlete of the Year, National Division II, by the National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Lastly, she was part of the historic cheerleading squad which, for the first time ever, brought home the Great Plains Schools for the Deaf championship title.

According to Tyler Kerger, ISD activities director, NDIAA selects a student-athlete who demonstrates excellence on the court and shows dedication to scholarship, sportsmanship, citizenship and leadership during the academic year.

“Kalista has established herself as a dominant and well-rounded player in all sports at her level,” said Kerger. He noted Nipper’s impressive double-double statistics, with her senior season averaging 15.7 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

In volleyball, Nipper maintained an 82% serving average and led her team with 85 aces and 45 kills in the front row. Nipper was this year’s valedictorian and a member of the National Honor Society. She has won regional and national American Sign Language competitions.