Kammrad makes quarterfinals

Lewis Central 170-pounder junior Braylon Kammrad lost one of his opening pool matches in the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic on Friday, but bounced back and won two more matches to make the quarterfinals.

Kammrad won his opening match over Blane Boehmer of Bennington 8-3 before losing in sudden victory to Blaine Keuhn of Platte County.

Kammrad responded in his final pool match, pinning Tyler Boldra of Glenwood in the second period.

His 2-1 performance in pool matches earned him a spot in the gold bracket but he would need to defeat formally undefeated Ethan Bronk of Blue Valley Southwest.

Neither wrestler scored in the first period, but Cronk drew first blood with an escape in the second.

Kammard answered back nearly 30 seconds later with a takedown, but Cronk took the lead back with a reversal with 38 seconds left in the second period.

Kammrad responded one more time, scoring an escape of his own with just two seconds left in the period to even the score.

Kammrad choose bottom to start the third and scored an escape in 12 seconds to take a 4-3 lead. He fought off the offensive attacks from Cronk for the rest of the period to secure his spot in the quarterfinals.

CJ Carter from Glenwood also earned a spot in the quarterfinals at 195 pounds.. He went 4-0 on the day with four pins including a pin over Nicholas Limon of South Sioux City in the gold bracket.

Underwood finished with five wrestlers making the quarterfinals - Blake Allen at 120, Westin Allen at 126, Gabel Porter at 132, Stevie Barnes at 138 and Hagen Heistand at 145. Those five wrestlers went a combined 23-0 with 14 wins by pinfall.

Kammrad, Carter and the Underwood five will wrestle in the quarterfinals starting at 10am today at the Mid-America Center.

Check online and in Tuesday's edition of the nonpareil for full coverage on the tournament and more photos.