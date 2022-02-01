Kevin Culjat back to business

After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.

Thomas Jefferson announced Culjat as its new football head coach on Tuesday night. Culjat was most recently the head coach of St. Albert from 2009 to 2017, an era in which the Falcons were a perennial state power.

He takes over for Brant Anderson, who started at T.J. in 2015.

“It’s great. I’ve been coaching a long, long time,” Culjat said. “I’ve gotten out of it a couple times ... (but) I really miss the kids and I miss the interaction with the coaches.”

Culjat spent one year as an assistant coach at St. Albert in 2019 but hasn’t coached since.

He is no stranger to success on the gridiron. During his nine-year tenure at St. Albert, he led the Falcons to a state title in 2009, three title-game appearances, six semifinals and a 93-16 record.

In total, Culjat has more than 30 years of coaching experience.

Seeing local teams such as Lewis Central and Gretna, Nebraska, win state titles this past year started getting Culjat thinking about his coaching days, but he didn’t take it too seriously at the time.

“I kind of was jealous, you know,” he said. “I missed the joy you get from coaching and the camaraderie and the interaction with the kids. That kind of made me think about it for a bit, and then I put that to rest.”

But it wasn’t long after that Anderson decided to step down that Culjat started to get some phone calls.

He looked into the possibility, and one thing led to another.

“This was a little bit different,” Culjat said. “I really wasn’t looking for a job. I hadn’t really thought about coming back. ... I got a phone call from a parent, and then another parent telling me that the T.J. job was open.”

Culjat has taken breaks from coaching in the past, but it’s never lasted more than a couple of years. His passion for coaching has brought him back each time.

“I love coaching high school football,” Culjat said. “It’s a tremendous amount of work, but it’s extremely rewarding. The ability to help young people, young student athletes have success in the classroom, out in public or on the football field ... That’s something we’re blessed to do as coaches. I think maybe we take it for granted sometimes until we get away from it, and there’s nothing that really replaces that.

“I’m just excited to be back in it, to get things going. The kids are excited and you start talking to to other people about coming on the coaching staff and they’re excited, people in the halls at Thomas Jefferson are excited and it’s a good feeling. It’s something that I really missed in the time that I was off.”

Thomas Jefferson is optimistic that Culjat can have the same success he had at St. Albert after struggling the past several seasons.

The Yellow Jackets went 1-8 last season and haven’t had a winning record since 2016, when they went 5-4. The last winning season before that was 2008 when T.J. went 7-3.

The challenge of turning the program around, along with the commitment of Thomas Jefferson to the athletic programs, is part of the excitement for Culjat.

He does have some experience installing a new culture at a school. His first coaching job in football was the Breckenridge Summit (Colorado) which didn’t have a football team when he got there.

“I was on a staff there that kind of started everything from scratch,” Culjat said. “Obviously we went through some growing pains there and didn’t win a lot of games early on. But, it was rewarding, and it taught me a lot. It’s a challenge, and if you enjoy coaching, you enjoy the challenge.

“T.J. has a lot of young administrators, they have a lot of young coaches, they have good facilities, they said a lot of good things to me about what their vision was for the athletic program as a whole. I felt like I could help with that and be a part of that and that’s what kind of drew me back to the job at Thomas Jefferson.”

Culjat met his team for the first time on Tuesday. He doesn’t have any hard-set goals yet, but knows he wants to hit the ground running. That starts with strength training for the next half a year, leading up to the season.

“I do know that the expectation level for us, rather than a goal is we start in the weight room next week,” he said. “We have six months to get bigger, faster and stronger. Usually, when you do those kinds of things, you take care of your grades and all those kinds of things, you’re putting yourself in a position to have success.

“I think our goal would be to be in a position to be successful come fall.”