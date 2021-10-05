Kiprotich takes 10th at Chile Pepper Invite

Iowa Western freshman Nicholas Kiprotich highlighted a weekend for the Iowa Western men's and women's cross country teams, which featured two races in two days.

Kiprotich finished in 10th place at the Chile Pepper Invite on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas against some of the best Division-I, Division-II, and NJCAA teams in the country.

He completed the 8-kilometer course in 21 minutes and 11 seconds. He was the second-fastest NJCAA runner.

Council Bluffs native and Thomas Jefferson graduate, sophomore Wimach Gilo was the second fasted Reiver with a time of 25:42.

The IWCC men finished 26th over as a team.

Freshman Mercy Biwott led the women's team, finishing in 33rd place after running the 5-kilometer course in 17:39.

Sophomore Mohussin Abakar race a 19:06, freshman Bethany Stacey finished with a time of 19:36, sophomore Jadyn Miller ran a 20:36 and sophomore Elizabeth Hussey finished with a 22:13.

Some of the Iowa Western team also ran the Charger Invite in North Sioux City, South Dakota on Friday.

Freshman Lillian Garay led the women with a time of 23:07 and sophomore Mikayla Pecka finished with a 23:39.