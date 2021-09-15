Klopp, Bell tie for first in dual

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson boys golf squared off on Tuesday at Dodge Riverside Golf Course, two weeks before the Council Bluffs City Meet.
It was a close match decided by less than four strokes, but the Lynx edged out the Jackets 227-231.
Abraham Lincoln senior Brody Klopp and Thomas Jefferson freshman Kendall Bell tied for first with both golfers shooting a 54.
"It was a really close match. I think both teams are pretty evenly matched," A.L. head coach Rob Dittmer said. "It was good in the sense that we were missing two of our varsity guys. I thought some of the other guys filled in nicely.
"Brody Klopp had a really good day. That was his best score of the year so far for nine holes."
Klopp wasn't the only standout for A.L.
"Jaymeson (Vande Velde) has filled into our No. 1 spot and he played well. Mason Garreans had a really nice day. He shot a 60 which was pretty good for him I thought."
Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said he was also happy with how his team performed.
"I think we're trending in the right direction," he said. "We're starting to see some of the things we're working on in practice coming through when we're playing our meets.
"We just have to put it together more often. That's the only thing it is. You have to be able to do it consistently and we're working to get it there. I was happy with the guys results. We had some good shots and some bad shots shots, but mentally we but them behind us and kept playing. I thought it was pretty good."
Connor added he was especially excited about the play of Bell.
"It's very positive watching him play," Connor said about Bell. "He's making his way around the golf course which is great. Every time we've played here he's gotten one or two or three strokes better each time. That's great to see. It's his first year playing golf. You can just see the confidence and the knowledge coming through each round he plays."
Results
T1. Brody Klopp, Abraham Lincoln, 54
T1. Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson, 54
3. Jaymeson Vande Velde, Abraham Lincoln, 55
4. Jace Mundt, Thomas Jefferson, 57
T5. Mason Dizona, Abraham Lincoln, 58
T5. Derek Runions, Thomas Jefferson, 58
7. Mason Garreans, Abraham Lincoln, 60
8. Jacob Lesley, Thomas Jefferson, 62