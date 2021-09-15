Klopp, Bell tie for first in dual

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson boys golf squared off on Tuesday at Dodge Riverside Golf Course, two weeks before the Council Bluffs City Meet.

It was a close match decided by less than four strokes, but the Lynx edged out the Jackets 227-231.

Abraham Lincoln senior Brody Klopp and Thomas Jefferson freshman Kendall Bell tied for first with both golfers shooting a 54.

"It was a really close match. I think both teams are pretty evenly matched," A.L. head coach Rob Dittmer said. "It was good in the sense that we were missing two of our varsity guys. I thought some of the other guys filled in nicely.

"Brody Klopp had a really good day. That was his best score of the year so far for nine holes."

Klopp wasn't the only standout for A.L.

"Jaymeson (Vande Velde) has filled into our No. 1 spot and he played well. Mason Garreans had a really nice day. He shot a 60 which was pretty good for him I thought."

Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said he was also happy with how his team performed.