It was a game of peaks and valleys for Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert and Fremont-Mills as the Saintes and Knights went to a five-set thriller on Thursday night.

The Knights played spoiler in St. Albert’s home opener as they won 3-2 in Council Bluffs.

“We definitely had our peaks and valleys,” Saintes coach Angie Lantz said. “That’s volleyball, and sometimes this is how the game happens. It’s about highs and lows, who has momentum, you lose that then get it back and that’s exactly what you saw on the court tonight from both teams.”

The Knights came out on a charge by scoring the first four points of set one. Though the Saintes once brought it back within two points, they could get any closer, and the visitors claimed set one 25-20.

The two teams traded spurts in the second set, until the Knights went on a 5-1 spurt to go up 18-14. The Saintes replied with a 5-0 run with partial thanks to a block and kill from senior Missy Evezic. The Knights would score back-to-back points to retake the lead, but the Saintes would score the next five points and seal the win with a kill from Katelyn Hendricks.

The Saintes carried their momentum over to set three. A 13-2 run to end the game helped the Saintes pull ahead in the match after a commanding 25-13 win in set three, sealed by an ace from Hendricks.

The Knights didn’t go down quietly as they started off hot with an 11-5 start which propelled them to a 25-18 win in set four to force a fifth and deciding set. The teams traded blows up to the final two sets where the teams were tied 13-13. A service error and a kill helped the Knights put a sword into into game and claim a thrilling five-set victory.

“Every match is a learning opportunity,” Lantz said. “We talked about it in the locker room and what we learned about ourselves from this, playing this game in this environment. It’s also about the bigger picture right now. We’re not going to dwell on it, because we did a lot of great things, we’re going to take this game as a learning opportunity and keep moving forward.”

Kylie Wesack led the Saintes with three aces, Ellie Monahan had 22 digs, and Georgie Bonhet led the team with eight kills. Evezic and freshman Naomi Sherrill had six kills, and Hendricks had four kills.

After this defeat, the Sainte will turn their focus to Tuesday when they travel to Carroll to face Kuemper Catholic at 5:30 p.m. followed by a game against Red Oak at 6:30 p.m.

Fremont-Mills (2-3) 25 20 13 25 15 – 3

St. Albert (5-4) 20 25 25 18 13 – 2

Other Area Scores

Thomas Jefferson @ LeMars

No stats reported, Will update as info becomes available.

Lewis Central 3 Harlan 0: 25-14, 25-14, 25-17

The Titans swept the Cyclones in Harlan for their fifth straight win and third consecutive sweep over the Cyclones in the series.

Glenwood 3 Red Oak 0: 25-17, 25-23, 25-18

Allison Koontz surpassed 500 career assists and Charlie Hernandez surpassed 500 career digs as the Rams swept the Tigers for a bounce-back win after two losses in their last three matches.

Riverside 3 Audubon 1: 25-17, 25-16, 15-25, 25-22

The Class 1A No. 15 Bulldogs defeated the Wheelers in Audubon to get back-to-back wins this week after losing four straight last week. The Bulldogs had a solid net presence as Elly Henderson led Riverside with 12 kills, Sophia Taylor added nine kills, and the Bulldogs had 17 blocks as a team in the win.

Tri-Center 3 Underwood 0: 25-14, 25-11, 28-26

The Trojans swept the Eagles to open Western Iowa Conference play in Neola. Mikenzie Brewer led TC with 16 kills and Avilyn Killpack blanketed the backcourt with 30 digs. Ruby Patomson led Underwood with 10 kills.

Treynor 3 AHSTW 0: 25-11, 25-10, 25-18

Class 2A No. 7 Treynor kept their undefeated record in check, now at 10-0, after an authoritative win at home over the Lady Vikes.

Hamburg JV 3, Iowa School for the Deaf 0 (25-22, 25-7, 25-9)

"We saw good things happening," coach Katrina Landolt wrote. "We played well and seeing our players improve is always a good thing. We've tried a few new things with our roster and the players did well adjusting to those changes."

Jenessa Hull served up three aces and had one kill, while Kaitlyn Johns and Jadella Jeffrey added aces and Rifenta Kisichy added a kill.