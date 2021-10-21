Knop qualifies for state

Ten seconds was the difference in AHSTW sophomore Rylie Knop qualifying for state on Thursday at the Class 1A Regional meet in Panorama.

Knop came into the race knowing it would be close, but she grabbed the last individual qualifying spot with a 10th-place finish and a time of 21 minutes and 44 seconds over the 5-kilometer course.

"Ryley ran a great race tonight," Jackson Renberg said. "She trusted her training and picked out for runners throughout the race. Her last half mile was really good as she gradually picked off more and more runners. At the end, it came down to how much fight she had left in her. She did an awesome job fighting and making sure that she made it to state tonight. I’m very proud of her.

"We had a tough district and we knew that it was going to be tough for her to make it in. However, we knew that if she ran well and made sure that she ran her race that she would be there at the end. She has came really far this year and I am extremely proud of her."

AHSTW girls finished sixth as a team out of 11 teams, and freshman Caden Geraghty led the boys with a 35th-place finish and time of 20:25.

Knop will compete in the state championship on Oct. 30 at Fort Dodge.

