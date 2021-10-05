 Skip to main content
Knop takes eighth at Nodaway Valley
Knop takes eighth at Nodaway Valley

AHSTW sophomore Rylie Knop took eighth place at the Nodaway Valley Cross Country Invite on Monday, running the 5-kilometer course in 23 minutes and 17 seconds.

Her performance led the Vikings to a fifth-place finish out of nine teams.

Van Meter won the race after junior Clare Kelley took first with a time of 20:41. Van Meter swept the top four spots. Kelley was over two minutes faster than the fastest runner from any other school.

AHSTW is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at the Western Iowa Conference meet at the Manning-Manilla Golf Course.

Girls Team Results

1. Van Meter - 28 - 1 2 3 4 18

2. Mount Ayr - 99 - 10 11 19 23 36

3. West Central Valley - 102 - 6 9 12 30 45

4. Nodaway Valley - 102 - 8 14 15 16 49

5. AHSTW - 111 - 7 13 25 26 40

6. Woodward Granger - 131 - 17 20 29 32 33

7. Pleasantville - 172 - 28 31 35 37 41

8. Interstate 35 - 178 - 5 21 48 51 53

9. Southwest Valley - 220 - 27 34 50 54 55

Girls Individual Results 

1. Clare Kelly, Van Meter - 20:41

2. Mary Kelly, Van Meter - 21:16

3. Emma McCoy, Van Meter - 22:29

4. Brooklyn Fryar, Van Meter - 22:39

5. Ellie Baker, Martensdale St. Mary's - 22:49

6. Olivia Phillips, Interstate 35 - 23:05

7. Taitlin Koch, West Central Valley - 23:10

8. Rylie Knop, AHSTW - 23:17

9. Jazz Christensen, Nodaway Valley - 23:17

10. Zalina Morse, West Central Valley - 23:17

17. Ellie Peterson, AHSTW - 24:34

33. Cali Petersen, AHSTW - 26:06

35. Ella Langer, AHSTW - 26:11

56. Abbie Willett, AHSTW - 29:19

59. Caitlyn Dills, AHSTW - 29:45

86. Azzie Welsh, AHSTW - 39:27

Boys team results 

1. Interstate 35 - 47 - 2 4 12 13 16

2. Nodaway Valley - 88 - 1 7 23 27 30

3. Van Meter - 108 - 6 10 24 29 39 

4. Pleasantville - 128 - 9 14 17 38 50

5. Southwest Warren - 128 - 3 5 32 35 53

6. Lamoni - 152 - 8 15 22 44 63

7. Woodward Granger - 169 - 21 26 33 43 46

8. Martensdale St. Mary's - 169 - 20 25 34 42 48

9. Diagonal - 216 - 11 37 55 56 57

10. Southwest Valley - 231 - 18 45 47 59 62

Boys Individual Results 

1. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley - 17:58

2. Mason Maiers, Interstate 35 - 18:37

3. Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren - 18:39

4. Ben Reyes, Interstate 35 - 18:54

5. Rylan Jimenez, Southeast Warren - 19:27

6. Dustin Barth, Van Meter - 19:30

7. Malachie Broers, Nodaway Valley - 19:34

8. Cael Hazen, West Central Valley - 19:52

9. Jacob Driskill, East Union - 20:03

10. Tyson McDole, Lamoni - 20:03

16. Caleb Hatch, AHSTW - 20:42

24. Caden Geraghty, AHSTW - 21:31

61. Joseph Thornock, AHSTW - 24:22

