Knop takes eighth at Nodaway Valley

AHSTW sophomore Rylie Knop took eighth place at the Nodaway Valley Cross Country Invite on Monday, running the 5-kilometer course in 23 minutes and 17 seconds.

Her performance led the Vikings to a fifth-place finish out of nine teams.

Van Meter won the race after junior Clare Kelley took first with a time of 20:41. Van Meter swept the top four spots. Kelley was over two minutes faster than the fastest runner from any other school.

AHSTW is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at the Western Iowa Conference meet at the Manning-Manilla Golf Course.

Girls Team Results

1. Van Meter - 28 - 1 2 3 4 18

2. Mount Ayr - 99 - 10 11 19 23 36

3. West Central Valley - 102 - 6 9 12 30 45

4. Nodaway Valley - 102 - 8 14 15 16 49

5. AHSTW - 111 - 7 13 25 26 40

6. Woodward Granger - 131 - 17 20 29 32 33

7. Pleasantville - 172 - 28 31 35 37 41

8. Interstate 35 - 178 - 5 21 48 51 53

9. Southwest Valley - 220 - 27 34 50 54 55