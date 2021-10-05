Knop takes eighth at Nodaway Valley

AHSTW sophomore Rylie Knop took eighth place at the Nodaway Valley Cross Country Invite on Monday, running the 5-kilometer course in 23 minutes and 17 seconds.
Her performance led the Vikings to a fifth-place finish out of nine teams.
Van Meter won the race after junior Clare Kelley took first with a time of 20:41. Van Meter swept the top four spots. Kelley was over two minutes faster than the fastest runner from any other school.
AHSTW is in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday at the Western Iowa Conference meet at the Manning-Manilla Golf Course.
Girls Team Results
1. Van Meter - 28 - 1 2 3 4 18
2. Mount Ayr - 99 - 10 11 19 23 36
3. West Central Valley - 102 - 6 9 12 30 45
4. Nodaway Valley - 102 - 8 14 15 16 49
5. AHSTW - 111 - 7 13 25 26 40
6. Woodward Granger - 131 - 17 20 29 32 33
7. Pleasantville - 172 - 28 31 35 37 41
8. Interstate 35 - 178 - 5 21 48 51 53
9. Southwest Valley - 220 - 27 34 50 54 55
Girls Individual Results
1. Clare Kelly, Van Meter - 20:41
2. Mary Kelly, Van Meter - 21:16
3. Emma McCoy, Van Meter - 22:29
4. Brooklyn Fryar, Van Meter - 22:39
5. Ellie Baker, Martensdale St. Mary's - 22:49
6. Olivia Phillips, Interstate 35 - 23:05
7. Taitlin Koch, West Central Valley - 23:10
8. Rylie Knop, AHSTW - 23:17
9. Jazz Christensen, Nodaway Valley - 23:17
10. Zalina Morse, West Central Valley - 23:17
17. Ellie Peterson, AHSTW - 24:34
33. Cali Petersen, AHSTW - 26:06
35. Ella Langer, AHSTW - 26:11
56. Abbie Willett, AHSTW - 29:19
59. Caitlyn Dills, AHSTW - 29:45
86. Azzie Welsh, AHSTW - 39:27
Boys team results
1. Interstate 35 - 47 - 2 4 12 13 16
2. Nodaway Valley - 88 - 1 7 23 27 30
3. Van Meter - 108 - 6 10 24 29 39
4. Pleasantville - 128 - 9 14 17 38 50
5. Southwest Warren - 128 - 3 5 32 35 53
6. Lamoni - 152 - 8 15 22 44 63
7. Woodward Granger - 169 - 21 26 33 43 46
8. Martensdale St. Mary's - 169 - 20 25 34 42 48
9. Diagonal - 216 - 11 37 55 56 57
10. Southwest Valley - 231 - 18 45 47 59 62
Boys Individual Results
1. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley - 17:58
2. Mason Maiers, Interstate 35 - 18:37
3. Ronan Jimenez, Southeast Warren - 18:39
4. Ben Reyes, Interstate 35 - 18:54
5. Rylan Jimenez, Southeast Warren - 19:27
6. Dustin Barth, Van Meter - 19:30
7. Malachie Broers, Nodaway Valley - 19:34
8. Cael Hazen, West Central Valley - 19:52
9. Jacob Driskill, East Union - 20:03
10. Tyson McDole, Lamoni - 20:03
16. Caleb Hatch, AHSTW - 20:42
24. Caden Geraghty, AHSTW - 21:31