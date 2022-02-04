Korie Tetzlaff named Iowa Western volleyball head coach

Korie Tetzlaff will be taking over the head spot of the Iowa Western volleyball team after coaching as an assistant for the Reivers last year.

She helped lead the Reivers to their third NJCAA National Championship last season and takes over for former head coach Alicia Williams, who left to take the Bradley University job.

“We are excited to have Korie on board as the leader of our volleyball program,” said Iowa Western President Dan Kinney in a press release. “Korie is a proven leader as both a player and coach, and I am confident she will carry on the rich tradition of excellence that Reiver volleyball has established over the years at the NJCAA Division I level.”

Tetzlaff said she is excited for the opportunity. This is her second head coaching job. She was previously the head coach at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. before joining the Reiver for the most recent season.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Reiver Volleyball program,” Tetzlaff said in the release. “I would like to thank Shane Larson and Dr. Dan Kinney for all of their support. I would also like to thank Alicia Williams for her mentorship and phenomenal leadership during her time here.

"I am truly honored to walk among the great coaches that have led this program in the past and add my own value to the future. My family and I are excited to fully embrace the Iowa Western campus and Council Bluffs community in this new role. The location, facilities, affordability and the amount of support Iowa Western has to offer aspiring young athletes is unmatched and I am thrilled that I can continue my journey here.”

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Tetzlaff played collegiately at NCAA Division I Creighton University and was a four-year starter for the Bluejays, setting conference and school records for assists per game as a freshman. A team captain during her junior and senior years, she was a three-time All-Missouri Conference first-team selection and led Creighton to four straight winning seasons, including 21 wins in 2006 and 2007.

Tetzlaff earned Creighton's Willing to Serve service award during the 2006-07 season and was inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

“Kori is an outstanding coach, and has an excellent resume to back it up,” said Larson. “Her experience at the NCAA and NJCAA levels set her apart from other candidates during our search. Her familiarity with Iowa Western and the relationships she has built during her time here will allow for a seamless transition as she puts her mark on the Reiver Volleyball Program.”

Tetzlaff began her collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wayne State College in 2013. The Wildcats went 49-17 during her two-year stint with the program and were ranked as high as 6th in the Nation. After her time in Wayne, Tetzlaff joined the Black Hills State University's staff as an assistant coach in Spearfish, S.D.

During her third season as the assistant coach with the Yellowjackets, she assisted in leading the team to their first-ever bid into the conference tournament in school history. This success led her to earn her first head coaching opportunity at the University of Mary, where she spent three seasons.

Before she began coaching, Tetzlaff played professionally overseas for Voley Murcia in Murcia, Spain, in 2010. She also competed in the Premier Volleyball League with the Great Plains Tornados and the Iowa Ice within the United States.

Tetzlaff graduated from Creighton University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Finance in 2009. She later earned a Master of Science in Education: Business, Marketing, and Information Technology degree from Wayne State College in 2014. Korie and her husband Matt and have one son, Jayce, and a dog named Mozzie.

On Facebook, Williams lauded the hire.

"Incredible hire for a very deserving coach. I have no doubt Korie will continue to produce championship caliber teams for Iowa Western," she said.