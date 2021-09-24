Lantz earns 400th victory

St. Albert volleyball head coach Angie Lantz earned the 400th win of her career on Thursday night at home in a 3-1 victory over Atlantic, 25-17, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23. Class 1A No. 12 St. Albert is now 10-9 on the season after the win.

Lantz credited the players with the victory and said it was a hard-fought effort against a team they had lost to back at the beginning of the month.

"Atlantic is a good team across the net and they threw everything they had at us," Lantz said. "I think we struggled in the third set and had to fight pretty darn hard to win that fourth set."

In her career, Lantz has coached eight state-qualifying teams and four state-semifinal teams.

Despite the accomplishment, Lantz credited everything back to the players.

"Nobody knew that last night if we won would have been my 400th (win)," Lantz said. "It's not that the team was playing, because we have to win this for coach, because it's her 400th victory. Nobody knew about it until after the game was over. These girls worked hard, and they won it for themselves.