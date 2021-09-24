Lantz earns 400th victory

St. Albert volleyball head coach Angie Lantz earned the 400th win of her career on Thursday night at home in a 3-1 victory over Atlantic, 25-17, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23. Class 1A No. 12 St. Albert is now 10-9 on the season after the win.
Lantz credited the players with the victory and said it was a hard-fought effort against a team they had lost to back at the beginning of the month.
"Atlantic is a good team across the net and they threw everything they had at us," Lantz said. "I think we struggled in the third set and had to fight pretty darn hard to win that fourth set."
In her career, Lantz has coached eight state-qualifying teams and four state-semifinal teams.
Despite the accomplishment, Lantz credited everything back to the players.
"Nobody knew that last night if we won would have been my 400th (win)," Lantz said. "It's not that the team was playing, because we have to win this for coach, because it's her 400th victory. Nobody knew about it until after the game was over. These girls worked hard, and they won it for themselves.
"... It's not something that is in the front of your mind when you come into it. It's the number that comes after 399 and there'll be 401 hopefully and 402 and 403 and so on and so forth. Sequentially it's just another win and I'm happy that it happen at home in front of our home fans for these girls and all 400 wins through the years. As you look back, there's been a lot of great games and a lot of great players that have helped get those wins. It's a great accomplishment, but it's not a focal point."
Senior Maddy Horvath led St. Albert in assists with 21 and serving aces with three, senior Lauren Williams spiked down 13 kills and blocked two shots, and junior Landry Miller totaled 23 digs.
St. Albert is in action next at 7:15 p.m. at Shenandoah.
Atlantic (12-12) 17 23 25 23 -- 1
St. Albert (10-9) 25 25 15 25 -- 3