Late goal ends Reivers season

Iowa Western women's soccer saw its season end in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament on Wednesday in Daytona Beach after Salt Lake scored a goal in the 83rd minute in a 1-0 victory.

The IWCC Reivers outshot the Bruins 10-9 and had one more shot on goal, but couldn't sneak any past the goalkeeper.

"I thought we played well," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "I thought we played good enough to get a result. We just couldn't find the back of the net. When you don't take your chances, and you don't find the back of the net against good teams it comes back and gets you.

"I thought the effort. I thought they were smart, they were intelligent and they went after. I couldn't be prouder of them."

Iowa Western needed to win by two goals to advance to the semifinals, so they opened up the offense late, leading to the Bruins scoring on a counterattack.

"We need to gamble so we sent some numbers forward," Sanchez said. "It was a really good goal. We tried to push forward at the end to try to create some more chances and try to get a goal before the 10-minute mark."

Iowa Western redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Judi Goliveras stopped one of Salt Lake's two scoring opportunities.