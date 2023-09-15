Lewis Central boys placed second and girls third at Blair's Invitational, while Thomas Jefferson's Kaiden Hamilton earned his first top-five finish in Bennington.

In Blair, Neb., a team effort led both Titans teams to top-three finishes.

For the LC boys, Ethan Eichhorn won the run (16:29.66) by three seconds, with Kevin Coots close behind in third (16:51.50). Richard Selken, Kade Diercks and Marshall Arkfeld finished sixth through eighth. Jackson Cox (29th) was the other Titan.

"Another great night for our team in Blair," LC head coach Taylor May said. "It was nice to come across the river and run against some new competition. Nebraska Class B only runs six and scores four, so that was a little different, but fun for the kids tonight. I was really happy with our boys pack. They stuck together for the first mile and a half and we had all our scorers in the top seven. That is what led our boys to their third team championship in a row."

Abraham Lincoln also competed, finishing eighth. Cody Smith led in 18th, while James O'Brien, Daniel Hornberg and Alex Johnston followed outside the top 40.

In the girls race, Elkhorn North won with a dominant score of 12 (all six in the top nine, four scorers in top five) led by Ella Ford with a time of 19:13.63.

For the Titans (56 points, one behind Blair), Ava Bussey finished eighth (20:46.20), followed by Delayna Reese (11th) Madelyn Hoss (14th) and Tyler Tingley (23rd) as scorers. Kate Strohmeier (33rd) and Olivia Wait (39th) also ran.

The Lynx girls finished 10th, Kaylynn Thomason the top placer in 37th. Sonia Fitch, Nora Stott and Malene Petersen also finished.

Hamilton ran 17:45 for fifth, while fellow sophomore Manny Brown followed in 40th at 20:10. Brandon Bowen (48th), Bailyan Williamson (50th), Jackson Abraham (55th) and Logan Sullivan (75th) rounded out the Yellow Jackets.

"Seventh place at a tough meet leaves us proud of the effort and competitive spirit tonight," TJ head coach Kyle Bartholomew said. "(The) girls continue to work hard and improve each week with (a) goal of running their best come conference and state-qualifying meets."

Cara Ronk was the top TJ girl in 29th with a time of 25:30. Mylee Minturn (52nd), Ashleigh Ronk (56th), Paige Waddell (60th) and Versace Kroupa (61st) were the other Jacket runners.