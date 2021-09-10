LC hands Norwalk first loss

The Titans capitalized with a touchdown as sophomore quarterback Braylon Kammrad found Brayden Loftin for a 34-yard touchdown strike.

Loftin caught the pass over the middle, made a few nifty moves, and sprinted down the sideline for the score.

The teams then traded punts, and on the first play from scrimmage after the LC kick the turnover bug bit the Warriors once again. The Titan defense swarmed Norwalk running back Chase Monroe deep in the backfield forcing a fumble at the 14 yard line.

On the first play from scrimmage following the turnover, Jonathan Humpal went right up the middle for the score, giving the Titans a 14-0 lead.

Lewis Central punched in one more first half touchdown that followed a great punt return by Luciano Fidone that took the ball inside Norwalk territory. Fidone cashed in on the possession, catching a pass over the middle and dancing around Norwalk defenders on his way to a 35-yard score.

In the second half, the Titans were committed to running the ball, and that meant a whole lot of Humpal. The junior running back carried the ball on the first five plays of the half, and had 14 carries total in the third and fourth quarters. On his 8th carry of the half, Humpal scampered 66 yards for his second touchdown of the night making the score 28-0.