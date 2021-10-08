LC overcomes hectic first quarter against Glenwood

Class 4A No. 9 Lewis Central football and Glenwood traded punches back and forth during the first quarter of Friday's game in Glenwood.
The first quarter included a scoop and score for 68 yards, two interceptions, a 40-yard kick return and a 34-yard passing touchdown.
But, Lewis Central pulled away over the next three quarters after a 99-yard drive put the momentum solely in the Titans' favor, leading to a 42-19 victory.
"It was definitely a gritty victory. We had some chances in the first half we just didn't capitalize," L.C. head coach Justin Kammrad said. "We made some really big plays there at the end of the first half. Our defense got a stop on fourth and goal at the 1-yard line. We went on a 99-yard drive to score, which was huge. Great, great play from our guys, get a little bit of momentum going into the second half.
"We knew it was going to be a challenge coming down here, playing them. They were going to give us their best shot, which we did. Obviously just a gritty effort. Finally, I thought we started to make some more plays in the second half, opened it up a little bit, and really capitalized on that."
Lewis Central is now 5-2 on the season, and Glenwood drops to 3-4.
Glenwood struck first when junior Logyn Eckheart picked up a backward pass and returned it 68 yards for a score after the Titans stopped playing, believing the pass to be forward.
Lewis Central wasted no time getting back, returning the kickoff to the 34-yard line and scoring when junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad connected with junior Luciano Fidone on the next play.
Glenwood’s offense started hot on its first opportunity on the field after junior Tate Mayberry broke for a 56-yard run to get into the red zone, but failed to score after a missed field goal.
Lewis Central junior Jonathan Humpal broke for a 20-yard run on the first play of the Titans' next drive, but a holding call stalled the drive and L.C. punted.
The Rams couldn’t hold onto the ball for long as Lewis Central sophomore Curtis White intercepted the ball on the following play to give the Titans the ball at the 32-yard line with just under a minute left in the first quarter.
Glenwood senior Grant Von Essen returned the favor, intercepting a pass to keep the score at 7-7.
The Rams looked as if they were going to take the lead after Mayberry broke for a 32-yard run and junior CJ Carter rushed for 37 yards. But the Titans stopped the Rams on four straight plays at the goal line.
Lewis Central proceeded to march 99 yards in 14 plays over the next seven minutes, ending with a quarterback sneak from Braylon Kammrad to give the Titans a 14-7 lead with under a minute left in the half.
Glenwood went three and out to start the second half, and Lewis Central took advantage on the next drive when Braylon Kammrad connected with Humpal on a 39-yard pass.
The momentum started to roll fully in the Titans' favor on the next possession when senior Marcus Duncan intercepted a pass, and Braylon Kammrad scored on a 29-yard pass to senior Brayden Loftin on the next play.
Glenwood’s offense moved down the field on the next drive after passes of 10 and 32 yards. It looked like Lewis Central might hold Glenwood scoreless again after forcing a fourth down from the 7-yard line.
But, Glenwood sophomore Kayden Anderson cut the score to 28-13 after senior Carter Kirsch made an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone. That score would hold until the end of the third quarter.
Lewis Central responded right back the next drive.
Humpal broke loose for a 35-yard run, and six plays later Braylon Kammrad found Loftin on a 7-yard touchdown pass. The score extended the lead to 35-13.
Duncan intercepted his second pass of the game the next drive to give the Titans the ball at the 34-yard line.
"It feels good, I think we did good," Duncan said after the game. "... I was in the zone. I was focused before the game, day before the game. ... We came out kind of slow and we needed the energy and we started getting energy from teammates and from the crowd and it brought us back."
Justin Kammrad was also impressed with Duncan's performance.
"He's bought into the team," he said. "He has a team-first mentality. He was a starting receiver last year and played zero defense. Coming back the anticipation was for him to play receiver. I had some guys step in there. He's really bought in. He's made some big plays against some big time receivers."
Braylon Kammrad completed three passes on the ensuing possession, including a 15-yard pass to senior Wyatt Hatcher.
Glenwood’s offense didn’t give up and scored with just under six minutes left in the game when Mayberry broke off a 32-yard run. The two-point attempt was no good, leaving the score at 42-19.
"Some of these guys haven't played more than a half the last two weeks," Justin Kammrad said. "For them to have to battle through (the adversity) and be gritty and tough, I keep going back to that word because that's exactly what it is.
"They just keep battling. We needed that. As we get down here in the run, it's only going to get tougher, next week and the week after. You can't look past anybody at this point. You're going to get everyone's best shot. They did a great job tonight and I'm just extremely proud."
Despite the loss, Glenwood head coach Cory Faust was proud of his team's performance.
"Lewis Central is a really good team. I'm proud of my team," he said. "We talked a lot this week about controlling our response and how we handle adversity. I thought we did a much better job this week of that. I'm proud of them. I thought they battled down to the wire."
Lewis Central is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Dallas Center-Grimes. Glenwood hosts Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Lewis Central (5-2) 7 7 14 14 -- 42
Glenwood (3-4) 7 0 6 6 -- 19