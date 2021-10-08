LC overcomes hectic first quarter against Glenwood

Class 4A No. 9 Lewis Central football and Glenwood traded punches back and forth during the first quarter of Friday's game in Glenwood.

The first quarter included a scoop and score for 68 yards, two interceptions, a 40-yard kick return and a 34-yard passing touchdown.

But, Lewis Central pulled away over the next three quarters after a 99-yard drive put the momentum solely in the Titans' favor, leading to a 42-19 victory.

"It was definitely a gritty victory. We had some chances in the first half we just didn't capitalize," L.C. head coach Justin Kammrad said. "We made some really big plays there at the end of the first half. Our defense got a stop on fourth and goal at the 1-yard line. We went on a 99-yard drive to score, which was huge. Great, great play from our guys, get a little bit of momentum going into the second half.

"We knew it was going to be a challenge coming down here, playing them. They were going to give us their best shot, which we did. Obviously just a gritty effort. Finally, I thought we started to make some more plays in the second half, opened it up a little bit, and really capitalized on that."

Lewis Central is now 5-2 on the season, and Glenwood drops to 3-4.