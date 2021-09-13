LC runner up at Mickey Olson Invite, Council Bluffs fourth

Lewis Central and Council Bluffs swimming both competed at Mickey Olson Invite on Saturday in Sioux City.

Lewis Central finished in second with 339.5 points and Council Bluffs took fourth with 194.5 points.

“Sioux City has a lot of depth. We just wanted to swim our best,” L.C. head coach Bruce Schomburg said. “We just got beat on their depth, but we had a good day. We had some good times.”

Council Bluffs head coach Logan Maxwell also said he was happy with his team’s performance.

“Our girls swam comfortably in the water on Saturday,” he said. “Elaina Vrchoticky, Claire Crilly, and Grace Albertsen had great days for themselves and for the team. I was proud of the way that the girls responded at practice after the Lewis Central meet for a wake up call, and how they grew from the first meet to the second.

“We are looking forward to our double dual on Tuesday with Des Moines North and Des Moines Hoover. If our girls want to get back to state for the first time since the 05-06 seasons, respectively, we need to keep pushing forward. We see good competition, and we are rising up to it. The tide will turn, and we have to keep believing in that.”