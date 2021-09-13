 Skip to main content
LC runner up at Mickey Olson Invite, Council Bluffs fourth
  Updated
090821-cbn-spo-swimming-p3

Lewis Central’s Kylee Brown competes in the 100-meter freestyle event on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE

Lewis Central and Council Bluffs swimming both competed at Mickey Olson Invite on Saturday in Sioux City.

Lewis Central finished in second with 339.5 points and Council Bluffs took fourth with 194.5 points.

“Sioux City has a lot of depth. We just wanted to swim our best,” L.C. head coach Bruce Schomburg said. “We just got beat on their depth, but we had a good day. We had some good times.”

Council Bluffs head coach Logan Maxwell also said he was happy with his team’s performance.

“Our girls swam comfortably in the water on Saturday,” he said. “Elaina Vrchoticky, Claire Crilly, and Grace Albertsen had great days for themselves and for the team. I was proud of the way that the girls responded at practice after the Lewis Central meet for a wake up call, and how they grew from the first meet to the second.

“We are looking forward to our double dual on Tuesday with Des Moines North and Des Moines Hoover. If our girls want to get back to state for the first time since the 05-06 seasons, respectively, we need to keep pushing forward. We see good competition, and we are rising up to it. The tide will turn, and we have to keep believing in that.”

The Titans won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 57 seconds with a time of Hannah Steinmetz, Kylee Brown, Sydnie Collins and Mia Hansen.

Results

200-yard Medley Relay

1 Lewis Central (Hannah Steinmetz, Kylee Brown, Sydnie Collins, Mia Hansen) 1:57.82

6 Council Bluffs (Lillian Lefeber, Jocelyn Miller, Kate Spitznagle, Taylor Hamilton) 2:18.15

7 Lewis Central (Hannah Schumann, Kaylee Johnson, Anna Lunning, Jadyn Huisman 2:34.73

200-yard Freestyle

4 Abby Hoss Lewis Central 2:14.33

5 Katie Ramos Lewis Central 2:14.90

5 Claire Crilly Council Bluffs 2:14.90

9 Meredith Struebing Council Bluffs 2:24.92

10 Camryn Moon Council Bluffs 2:28.43

12 Anna Lunning Lewis Central 2:45.81

200-yard Individual Medley

1 Mia Hansen Lewis Central 2:26.35

4 Jocelyn Miller Council Bluffs 2:39.76

7 Emma Gordon Lewis Central 2:47.04

50-yard Freestyle

1 Sydnie Collins Lewis Central 26.41

5 Claire Crilly Council Bluffs 28.30

6 Aurora Miller Council Bluffs 28.33

9 Luciana Gruber Council Bluffs 30.05

10 Jadyn Huisman Lewis Central 33.40

11 Hannah Schumann Lewis Central 33.69

100-yard Butterfly

3 Katie Ramos Lewis Central 1:11.33

8 Kaylee Johnson Lewis Central 1:22.66

9 Emily Lee Council Bluffs 1:24.77

10 Kate Spitznagle Council Bluffs 1:28.10

100-yard Freestyle

1 Kylee Brown Lewis Central 55.60

3 Elaina Vrchoticky Council Bluffs 57.21

4 Hannah Steinmetz Lewis Central 58.77

7 Aurora Miller Council Bluffs 1:01.86

9 Luciana Gruber Council Bluffs 1:07.65

11 Anna Lunning Lewis Central 1:16.40

500-yard Freestyle

2 Abby Hoss Lewis Central 5:55.94

5 Tyler Tingley Lewis Central 6:54.62

6 Hannah Schumann Lewis Central 7:06.16

200-yard Freestyle Relay

3 Council Bluffs (Claire Crilly, Jocelyn Miller, Aurora Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky) 1:52.06

5 Lewis Central (Karie Ramos, Emma Gordon, Abby Hoss, Mia Hansen) 1:53.12

7 Council Bluffs (Luciana Gruber, Meredith Struebing, Camryn Moon, Lillian Lefeber) 2:00.09

8 Lewis Central (Jadyn Huisman, Hannah Schumann, Anna Lunning, Tyler Tingley) 2:12.78

100-yard Backstroke

1 Sydnie Collins Lewis Central 1:03.19

2 Hannah Steinmetz Lewis Central 1:04.51

4 Elaina Vrchoticky Council Bluffs 1:08.18

8 Emma Gordon Lewis Central 1:15.79

11 Morgan Miller Council Bluffs 2:47.88

100-yard Breaststroke

1 Kylee Brown Lewis Central 1:07.89

5 Mia Hansen Lewis Central 1:16.57

9 Kaylee Johnson Lewis Central 1:23.89

10 Taylor Hamilton Council Bluffs 1:32.04

11 Aubrey Lefeber Council Bluffs 1:37.65

400-yard Freestyle Relay

1 Lewis Central (Abby Hoss, Hannah Steinmetz, Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown) 3:53.51

4 Council Bluffs (Claire Crilly, Aurora Miller, Jocelyn Miller, Elainia Vrchoticky) 4:08.09

6 Lewis Central (Tyler Tingley, Kaylee Johnson, Emma Gordon, Katie Ramos) 4:28.17

7 Council Bluffs (Luciana Gruber, Camryn Moon, Taylor Hamilton, Lillian Lefeber) 4:36.14

