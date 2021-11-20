LC swims with expanded team

With girls swimming now in the history books, Lewis Central swimming head coach Bruce Schomburg turns around ready to lead the boys swimming which will be competing with new trends this season.

Along with two returning state swimmers, the Titans will always have the Council Bluffs (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and others) joining the Titans for this year’s boys swimming season.

The two returning state qualifiers are junior Patrick Chase who placed 27th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.87 and senior David Gann who placed 32nd in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:05.70.

Coach Schomburg and the swimmers are still getting used to these changes. While both sides are still acclimating to the new ways, Schomburg and the team are still eager to see how the added depth will help the team as a whole.

“The way things are now if you live in southwest Iowa and want to swim, you’re now swimming at Lewis Central,” Schomburg said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how the extra guys and what they’ll add to the team and to see what they have to offer. It wasn’t my choice, but this is how it is and we’re going to see how our new depth performs with our two returning state qualifiers and six seniors.”