LC swims with expanded team

With girls swimming now in the history books, Lewis Central swimming head coach Bruce Schomburg turns around ready to lead the boys swimming which will be competing with new trends this season.
Along with two returning state swimmers, the Titans will always have the Council Bluffs (Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, and others) joining the Titans for this year’s boys swimming season.
The two returning state qualifiers are junior Patrick Chase who placed 27th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.87 and senior David Gann who placed 32nd in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:05.70.
Coach Schomburg and the swimmers are still getting used to these changes. While both sides are still acclimating to the new ways, Schomburg and the team are still eager to see how the added depth will help the team as a whole.
“The way things are now if you live in southwest Iowa and want to swim, you’re now swimming at Lewis Central,” Schomburg said. “It’s going to be interesting to see how the extra guys and what they’ll add to the team and to see what they have to offer. It wasn’t my choice, but this is how it is and we’re going to see how our new depth performs with our two returning state qualifiers and six seniors.”
Despite all the added depth to this team, Lewis Central will have just six seniors on this year’s squad. With a balanced but still decently experienced squad. The Titans have big plans for the 2021 season as they take on some big opponents.
“We only got six seniors on the team this year so it’s nice not to be overloaded with seniors and to know a lot of guys should even be back next year,” Schomburg said. “These seniors have been in the water a lot over the years.
“One thing I like about the boys season is getting to take on the Omaha metro schools. They have the same level and amount of talent that the Des Moines schools do, obviously they’re a lot closer to us so we don’t have to travel, but the Omaha schools, the suburban schools always have lots of talent and always bring us a challenge and push guys to get better.”
Lewis Central’s first scheduled swim meet is Dec. 7 at Papillion-LaVista at 5 p.m.