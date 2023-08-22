Fall sports are coming through and Abraham Lincoln cross country teams are gearing up for their first meet which is already this Saturday.

Both AL teams have their leaders but also have a good young group of runners coming in looking to contribute this season.

“We graduated 20 seniors between the boys and girls programs, Lynx coach Matthew Lee said. “So both teams are rebuilding with mostly new upperclassmen. The boys have set a goal of improving their times and are striving to move up higher in the Conference standings. The girls are excited to build with younger sophomores and freshmen and have accepted the challenge with positivity and hard work. They will be working toward pack running and pushing each other throughout the season. The girls return a solid core and plan on improving in the team meet placement and also their conference standings.”

Because of the team’s youth the Lynx teams aren’t only focusing on improving their form and times, but also trying to prepare for the feel of a varsity-level meet.

“One of the toughest issues to overcome is the meet inexperience at the varsity level. They are working every day to understand techniques and strategies,” Lee said. “The boys have also lost Aidan Watts to an injury from the spring and will not run this season. Other runners will need to step up on both the boy’s and girls’ teams to replace the graduation of 20 seniors last season. In-school transfers have affected our lineup this year.”

While there is a strong portion of youth the Lynx will still have some quality leadership on the team. With four varsity runners returning, Lee believes this team can rise quickly.

“Cody Smith returns as a four-year starter and team captain,” Lee said. “He has run extremely well throughout the summer and attended two running camps for self-improvement. Cody has set goals of becoming a three-time all-conference runner and trying to qualify for state. Also returning are varsity runners Daniel Hornberg, Alex Johnston, and Dylan Hytrek. Joined by upcoming Junior Cooper Haddix and Freshman Malik McDaniel.”

The girls have plenty of newcomers, but with a couple of girls showing some promise in the track season, this team has still shown great potential.

“On the girl’s side, they are led by senior Halle Walton, who is coming off a strong track season,” Lee said. “Juniors Sonia Fitch and Kaylynn Thomason who are returning varsity runners. Followed by sophomore Ruby Johnson in her first year of Cross Country. She shows much potential in the distance races. With new runners sophomore Nora Stott, Addie Coors, and freshman Mya Scheer.”

The Lynx will run their first meet at Glenwood this Saturday at 9 a.m. at Glenwood Lake Park.