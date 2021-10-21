 Skip to main content
Lewis Central advances to regional championship
Lewis Central advances to regional championship

From left, Le Mars' Kelsey Feuerheim and Payton Wright defend as Lewis Central's Ashlynne Havermann hits the ball during the third set on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Lewis Central volleyball and Class 4A No. 10 Glenwood have played in multiple classics this season and Thursday's Class 4A - Region 1 semifinal was no different. 

The L.C. Titans and Rams battled to five sets, but it was Lewis Central who took the victory to advance to the regional championship. 

Lewis Central won, 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 16-14. 

The Titans are 18-15 on the season. 

Lewis Central will play Sioux City Heelan in the regional championship at 7 p.m. on Friday. 

Check back later for a full story on the game with stats and comments. 

Lewis Central (18-15) 18 25 23 25 16 -- 3

Glenwood (36-8) 25 23 25 21 14 -- 2 

Eichhorn qualifies for state
Amateur

Eichhorn qualifies for state

  • Updated

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn punched his ticket to the state cross country meet on Wednesday at the Class 4A District Meet in Ankeny…

