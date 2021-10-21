Lewis Central advances to regional championship

Lewis Central volleyball and Class 4A No. 10 Glenwood have played in multiple classics this season and Thursday's Class 4A - Region 1 semifinal was no different.

The L.C. Titans and Rams battled to five sets, but it was Lewis Central who took the victory to advance to the regional championship.

Lewis Central won, 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 16-14.

The Titans are 18-15 on the season.

Lewis Central will play Sioux City Heelan in the regional championship at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Check back later for a full story on the game with stats and comments.

Lewis Central (18-15) 18 25 23 25 16 -- 3

Glenwood (36-8) 25 23 25 21 14 -- 2