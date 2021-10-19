Lewis Central advances to semifinals

Riding a four-game win streak, Lewis Central volleyball beat LeMars in sweeping fashion, 25-11 25-15, 25-13.

“LeMars is much better than what their record says,” Lewis Central head coach Mike Bond said. “When we watched LeMars on tape, they have some girls that can really hit. So, our main game plan was to keep them out of their system so they couldn’t run those hitters and for the most part, I thought we did that well.”

The Titans started strong in set one, scoring the first seven points. LeMars trimmed down the lead soon after by scoring five of the next seven points, but the Titans, bit by bit, rebuilt their lead and eventually won the set 25-11.

Set two started much closer, but an 8-1 run by L.C. finally created the separation the Titans needed to claim set two 25-15. In set three, Lewis Central started a 9-1 run that brought to the end of set three with the match-sealing win.

Leading the way for the Titans were senior Anna Galles, junior Madison Bergman, and sophomore Anna Strohmeier. Each girl had nine kills for the Titans and junior Elise Thramer was right behind the trio with seven kills of her own and a block. Notably, junior Gracie Hays led the team with two aces.