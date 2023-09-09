Led by five of the top six finishers, Lewis Central boys dominated their home invitational at Iowa Western on Saturday, while the girls also finished third as a team.

In order, with 16 points the Titans finished: Ethan Eichhorn (first, 16:19.76), Kevin Coots (second, 17:00.98), Kade Diercks (third, 17:09.32), Marshall Arkfeld (fourth, 17:10.89) and Richard Selken (sixth, 17:21.24). Jackson Cox (10th, 18:18.46) made it all six Titans in the top 10 as they outpaced Harlan by 42 points. The Titans won earlier in the week at LeMars on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

"I was very happy with how the kids came out and performed today at our home meet," LC head coach Taylor May said. "The boys race was fun to watch with our pack up front. Five in the top six and six in the top ten was pretty impressive for our boys today. They came out and made a statement. They are running smart right now and putting themselves in good positions throughout the race. It has been a great week for our boys with two team championships."

In third was St. Albert (87 points), led by Owen Wise in fifth (17:19.64), followed by Jackson Walter and Jacob Boswell as medalists back-to-back in 16th and 17th. Brady Smith (22nd), Alex Dawson (27th) and Alex Marsh (38th) rounded out the Falcons.

Thomas Jefferson came one point behind St. Albert, led by Kaiden Hamilton in seventh (17:42.46), while Immanuel Brown (15th) and Brandon Bowen (18th) also medaled, Bowen for the first time at the varsity level. Jackson Abraham (23rd), Bailyan Williamson (25th), Logan Sullivan (32nd) and Josh Templeman (33rd) rounded out the Yellow Jackets runners.

"Pleased with how the kids ran," TJ head coach Kyle Bartholomew wrote. "Really wanted team medals for the boys and ended up one point shy of St. Albert unfortunately. Nice to have Kaiden back in the lineup."

Abraham Lincoln's Cody Smith (ninth, 18:09.78) was the top Lynx finisher, while James O'Brien (20th) also medaled, 25 seconds ahead of Cyclone Jesse Jens. Daniel Hornberg (24th), Alex Johnston (28th), Cooper Haddix (30th), Alex Vansickle (31st) and Anthony Akers (35th) also ran for AL.

Finally, in sixth was Heartland Christian, with all six runners finishing between 26th and 39th (Malachi Gray, Brady Dingus, Elijah Lewis, Michael Holtmyer, Apollos Lickliter, Raj Fetter).

In the girls race, Glenwood notched another team title with 31 team points, 20 ahead of Harlan.

Grace Berglund, coming off an individual win at the Lynx 53rd annual invitational at Iowa Western last Saturday, finished second (20:25.66), a minute behind an excellent pace from Cyclone junior Lindsey Sonderman.

Following Berglund for the Rams were Lauren Hughes (fourth, 21:20.19), Breckyn Petersen (fifth, 21:24.11), Madelyn Berglund (ninth, 21:48.31), Haylee Hughes (11th, 22:15.20), Katelyn Harms (13th, 22:26.19) and Megan Hughes (15th, 22:37.26).

Lewis Central in third, just two points behind Harlan with 53, were led by Ava Bussey in third (20:42), followed by Delayna Reese (seventh, 21:30.32), Madelyn Hoss (eighth, 21:40.16), Tyler Tingley (16th, 22:42.06), Kate Strohmeier (19th, 24:00.58), Olivia Wait (23rd, 24:25.97) and Sydney Skokan (29th, 26:25.69).

"The girls worked on closing the gap this week and they made a huge improvement on that from our last meet on Tuesday, which was great to see," May said. "Our goal was to be as close as we could to Glenwood and Harlan because those are two top notch programs, not only in Southwest Iowa, but the entire state and I was very proud of how our girls worked toward that goal today."

Heartland Christian was fourth (Grace Steinmetz 12th, Keira Diehm 17th, Chloe Ferneau 22nd, Noel Cramer 32nd, Naomi Ferneau 33rd), and Abraham Lincoln fifth (Mya Scheer 18th, Gabby Loudon 25th, Sonia Fitch 26th, Nora Stott 27th, Annette Fitch 28th, Kaylynn Kepler Thomason 30th, Ruby Johnson 31st).

TJ did not place in the team standings, but Bartholomew said he was proud of junior Mylee Minturn for leading the way without Cara Ronk in the lineup.

Treynor's Alyssa Kulesa finished fourth (21:14.10), and St. Albert freshman Maura Ryan medaled in 19th.