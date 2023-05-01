St. Albert visited Lewis Central for senior night on Monday, as all spring sports were recognized sans boys tennis and Titans track & field.

Before the match, the Titans recognized a host of seniors: Julian Hempal, Jaguar Edwards, Jayke McKern, Ace Hubbard, Miguel Villalta, Karson Lea, Jaxton Anderson, Boston Hensley, Om Chaudhari, Julian Gomez and Caiden Vonweihe.

The soccer senior girls were also recognized (Kyleigh Hanna, Gracie Hays, Abby Hoss and Reese Ford) along with seniors from both golf teams and the girls tennis team.

In the match, Lewis Central cruised to a 4-0 win.