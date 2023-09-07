Council Bluffs and Lewis Central faced off at Kirn Thursday evening, LC winning 133-17.

LC coach Bruce Schomburg explained his meet strategy.

“Last night at practice, I told the girls to pick a stroke they wanted to work on," he said. "After we completed the set of whatever strokes they chose I told them, ‘OK, that’s the stroke you are swimming tomorrow at the meet.'”

CB coach Stephenie Dale informed that her girls had goals of dropping time from their current personal records. She further explained that the season opener showed a lot of growth and the girls had momentum coming off that meet.

The 200 meter freestyle relay opened the meet with three relays put together by LC. CB has a roster of eight girls; therefore, they did not have entries in all events. The relay went to a team of Emma Johnson, Kennedy Zehner, Mia Hansen, and Quincy O’Donnell.

Hansen also won the 200 meter freestyle with a close second going to LC’s Hannah Gann. Rounding out the top three was Camryn Moon from CB with a new personal record. LC swimmer Anissa Schnackel took the 200 meter IM by 22 seconds. LC’s Madison McCaw snagged second and O’Donnell landed in third.

The 50 meter freestyle featured LC senior Emma Gordon, with CB’s Luciana Gruber taking second place, and LC’s Kate Spitznagel in the third position. LC freshman Ainsley Lockey, Schnackel, and Gann went 1-2-3 in the 100 meter butterfly.

The 100 meter freestyle introduced LC swimmer Madeline Knispel in the top spot, followed by Zehner, and LC’s Jadyn Huisman in third. The 400 meter freestyle went to LC senior Sydnie Collins by 20 seconds. Lockey trailed in the second position and LC’s Kaylee Johnson landed in third.

The 200 meter freestyle relay was won by a combination of LC swimmers Lucy Lynch, Gann, Emma Johnson, and Lockey. Zehner took the top spot in the 100 meter backstroke, with Emma Johnson for the silver, and Gordon rounding out third.

The meet concluded with another win by Collins in the 100 meter breaststroke, a second place for Hansen, and Knispel for the bronze. The 400 meter freestyle relay concluded the meet with a win by an LC team of Huisman, Schnackel, Gordon, and Hansen. LC won the meet 133-17.

CB’s Coach Dale was happy that four of her swimmers dropped time from their last meet for new personal records. She expressed her pride in her girls.

“My new swimmers started swimming this summer. This is their first experiences with competitive swimming. They have said that they love swimming because of how well the other teams treat them, with high fives after races.” Dale went on, “I personally want to shout out Lewis Central and Sioux City for being amazing and wonderful people. They’ve given my girls great first experiences, and I’m grateful for that.”

Coach Schomburg summarized his thoughts after the meet. “I am really happy with our performances in events we don’t usually swim. It is beneficial to know how the girls perform in different areas.” Schomburg is looking forward to a ten day break. “We’ve had four meets in the past twelve days. We have ten days of practice to prepare for our meet In Marshalltown. It will be good to race in the pool that we see at the state meet.”

CB next appears in a triangular at Des Moines Hoover on September 12. LC will be in Marshalltown for the Bobcat Invite on September 16.