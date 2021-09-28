Lewis Central outswims Sioux City

Lewis Central swimming lost to Sioux City Metro in a dual earlier this year on Sept. 11 but avenged that loss this past Saturday at the Valley Invite.
The teams met again on Tuesday in Council Bluffs for the rubber match. The Titans came out on top 86-84.
“It’s kind of fun. We’re really close with them,” assistant coach Kelsey Peters. “They’re definitely are closest rival in proximity and teamwise too, so that’s fun. We’re a little bit smaller of a team, so it’s kind of cool that we can spread our kids out and still get a win.”
Junior Kylee Brown was one of the key standouts on the day, winning the 200-yard freestyle, 100 free, the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.
Brown placed second at state in the breaststroke and is hoping to improve on that this year.
“I’m pretty happy with my times and how I’m swimming this season,” Brown said. “I’m swimming a lot better than I was last year at this time. I’m looking forward to the future, along with my teammates.
“… My goal this year is to try to get right back up there in the top places and just do my best and have fun. … I think all of us know how to work together really well and push each other.”
Peters said she was impressed with Brown’s performance and a few other swimmers that improved on their times. Some of the people that improved their times were Anna Lunning, Jadyn Huisman and Claire Kretschmer.
“Brown is already close to where she was at the end of last year,” Peters said. “She’s not there yet. (Brown) dropped a lot of time at the end of last year, three to four seconds at her state time. It’s fun to see her where she’s at now. I have no thought that she couldn’t be a state champion.
Lewis Central is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a triangular at Des Moines Hoover.
“Since this is the middle of the year and we’re tied because we practice hard, if we’re on our times now I feel like this back half of the year we can really improve,” Peters said. “At the beginning of the year it’s hard to get your times, at this point you still see people kind of behind because we’re tired. If we’re already on our time now, I feel like we’re going to do super well at the end.”
Individual Results
200 Medley Relay
1. Lewis Central A (Steinmetz, Brown, Collins, Hansen) – 1:59.58
2. Sioux City D — 2:06.64
3. Sioux City E- 2:19.42
4. Lewis Central C (Schumann, Kretschmer, Lunning, Huisman) – 2:43
200 Freestyle
1. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central – 2:01.09
2. Alice Mahoney, Sioux City – 2:11.25
3. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central – 2:11.56
4. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central – 2:13.60
200 Individual Medley
1. Brecken Baller, Sioux City — 2:22.08
2. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central – 2:26.94
3. Katelyn Shaputis, Sioux City- 2:28.12
5. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central – 2:40.38
8. Quincey O’Donnell, Lewis Central – 2:49.84
50 Freestyle
1. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central – 26.17
2. Olivia Delarosa, Sioux City – 27.16
3. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central – 27.52
5. Jennifer Kidder, Lewis Central – 30.25
12. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central – 32.72
15. Anna Lunning, Lewis Central – 33.14
16. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central – 33.19
18. Claire Kretschmer, Lewis Central – 34.80
100 Butterfly
1. Brecken Baller, Sioux City – 1:04.60
2. Scarlett Walsh, Sioux City – 1:12.86
3. Brigid McGowan, Sioux City – 1:13.04
4. Hannah Schumann, Lewis Central – 1:30.03
6. Tyler Tingley, Lewis Central – 1:37.20
100 Freestyle
1. Kylee Brown, Lewis Central – 56.25
2. Grace Aesoph, Sioux City – 57.46
3. Olivia Delarosa, Sioux City – 58.94
4. Emma Gordon, Lewis Central – 1:02.76
5. Jennifer Kidder, Lewis Central – 1:06.94
7. Lili Caigoy, Lewis Central – 1:11.58
8. Jadyn Huisman, Lewis Central – 1:12.05
9. Anna Lunning, Lewis Central – 1:14.37
500 Freestyle
1. Abby Hoss, Lewis Central – 5:54.40
2. Maria McGowan, Sioux City – 5:55.38
3. Maddie Winekauf, Sioux City – 58.94
6. Tyler Tingley, Lewis Central – 7:15.29
200 Freestyle Relay
1. Sioux City C – 1:49.16
2. Lewis Central A (Johnson, Hoss, Ramos, Gordon) – 1:56.98
3. Sioux City D – 1:57.20
100 Backstroke
T1. Sydnie Collins, Lewis Central – 1:04.56
T1. Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central – 1:04.56
3. Alice Mahoney, Sioux City – 1:05.39
5. Quincey O’Donnell – 1:21.44
100 Breaststroke
1. Mia Hansen, Lewis Central – 1:15.86
2. Katelyn Shaputis, Sioux City – 1:20.50
3. Kaylee Johnson, Lewis Central – 1:23.75
5. Lily Caigoy, Lewis Central – 1:25.82
11. Claire Kretschmer, Lewis Central – 1:40.41
400 Freestyle Relay
1. LC A (Steinmetz, Hansen, Collins, Brown) – 3:54.85
2. Sioux City C – 3:56.65
3. LC B (Hoss, Johnson, Ramos, Gordon) – 4:21.89