Lewis Central outswims Sioux City

Lewis Central swimming lost to Sioux City Metro in a dual earlier this year on Sept. 11 but avenged that loss this past Saturday at the Valley Invite.

The teams met again on Tuesday in Council Bluffs for the rubber match. The Titans came out on top 86-84.

“It’s kind of fun. We’re really close with them,” assistant coach Kelsey Peters. “They’re definitely are closest rival in proximity and teamwise too, so that’s fun. We’re a little bit smaller of a team, so it’s kind of cool that we can spread our kids out and still get a win.”

Junior Kylee Brown was one of the key standouts on the day, winning the 200-yard freestyle, 100 free, the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay.

Brown placed second at state in the breaststroke and is hoping to improve on that this year.

“I’m pretty happy with my times and how I’m swimming this season,” Brown said. “I’m swimming a lot better than I was last year at this time. I’m looking forward to the future, along with my teammates.

“… My goal this year is to try to get right back up there in the top places and just do my best and have fun. … I think all of us know how to work together really well and push each other.”