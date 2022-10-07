Lewis Central outswims West Des Moines Valley

Tough competition and fast swims kept Lewis Central swimming sharp in a duel with West Des Moines Valley Thursday evening at home. It was the second time this season the Titans have seen Valley in competition; the first being an invite last month.

The Titans edged out Valley 87 to 83, taking six out of eleven events.

The Titans repeated their victory against Valley in the 200-yard medley relay, with a strong showing from Kylee Brown, Claire Crilly, Sydnie Collins, and Hannah Steinmetz. The Titans took first and second in the 200 individual medley with Collins and Mia Hansen.

Brown took first place finishes in the 100 freestyle and an exciting battle to the wall in the 100 breaststroke.

Lewis Central swept the podium in the 100 backstroke with Collins, Steinmetz, and Lexie Starkevicius. To secure the dual victory, the Titans unexpectedly upset Valley in the 400 freestyle relay with a team of Brown, Crilly, Collins, and Hansen.

Other notable swims were Steinmetz’s third-place finish in the 200 freestyle. Crilly finished second in the 50 freestyle, just being out touched at the wall. Hansen fought hard in the 100 butterfly with a second-place finish by .38 seconds, while Kate Graeve finished third. Crilly took third place in the 100 freestyle. Hannah Gann touched third in the 500 freestyle.

The Titan relay of Emma Gordon, Hansen, Starkevicius, and Steinmetz finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Head coach Bruce Schomburg was in good spirits after the meet.

“I'm very happy with the girls’ performance today," he said. "I didn't imagine that we would beat West Des Moines Valley tonight, but we had a great meet and pulled it out at the end.”

As the Titans look toward the road to state, Brown is currently ranked 10th in the state in the 100 breaststroke, 15th in the 100 freestyle, and 14th in the 200 freestyle. Collins is currently ranked 22nd in the 100 backstroke, 24th in the 200 individual medley, and 24th in the 100 breaststroke.

The top 32 times in each event will punch their tickets to the state meet, held in Marshalltown on November 11th. The Titans will likely take all three relays as well.

This season the Titan team is deep with experienced swimmers, which Schomburg will likely call upon when it comes to deciding who to take to state on relays. The Titan swimmers are in action again this Saturday at the Johnston Invite.