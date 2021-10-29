Lewis Central rolls to quarterfinals

After forcing yet another punt, Kammrad capped a second-consecutive 41-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, making the lead 28-0 with under seven minutes to go in the half.

Spencer finally picked up its first (and only) first down of the half on a 45-yard run from Taron Green. The Tigers were able to score on the drive, a 16-yard run by Karter Petzenhauser, and trailed 28-7 at the half.

The Titans held the potent and physical Tiger running game to just 84 yards in the first half (61 on two plays).

“I trust every one of the guys next to me on defense. I mean, if we just do our job, big time players make big time plays,”Hatcher said.

The Titans forced another 3-and-out coming out of halftime, and Humpal made them pay taking the first play from scrimmage 53 yards to push the lead to 35-7.

Then, after one of Spencer’s best plays of the night (a punt that was downed inside the Titan 1-yard line), Lewis Central drove 99 yards on four plays and Kammrad found Fidone for a 41-yard touchdown which sealed the game and sent it into a running clock.