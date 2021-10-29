Lewis Central rolls to quarterfinals

The Spencer Tigers entered Friday night’s Class 4A first round playoff matchup with Lewis Central averaging 270 rushing yards per game running a not often seen triple option approach.
“Something obviously we haven’t seen all year,” Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. “These guys were challenged from schematically, being disciplined and being focused in their approach to get ready for this.”
The Titans (8-2) were able to meet that challenge in resounding fashion in a 46-14 victory over Spencer (7-3) in the first round of the state football playoffs at Titan field.
“Really our focus was just everyone doing their job,” senior Wyatt Hatcher said of the defensive effort. “We had a lot of mix-ups early in the week, but we got that figured out later in the week and just kind of did our thing.”
Coach Kammrad added. “Playing their job, and doing only their job, and trusting the guy next to them was the only thing we tried to instill in those guys this week. You got to trust the guy next to you to do his job and tonight they did a fabulous job. Our defensive coaching staff did a fabulous job to get these guys prepared for that game.”
After Lewis Central fumbled on its first possession, Spencer took over at its own 42. The Titans forced a quick 3-and out to set the tone, stuffing three runs and forcing the Tigers backwards.
On the ensuing possession the Titans drove 52 yards for a touchdown, capped by a 3-yard run by Jonathan Humpal.
Spencer’s second possession was just about a carbon copy of the first. Another quick 3-and-out (three plays for one yard) led to a punt and good field position for Lewis Central.
The Titans capitalized on that possession with another 3-yard touchdown run by Humpal which culminated a 57-yard drive and made the score 14-0.
“Those stops were huge. We were able to put points on the board and that forced them to have to start doing a little bit more than they wanted to do,” Kammrad said. “That was a key. If we could get some stops early in the football game and score and make them play from behind...that was the goal.”
“It was very important,” Hatcher said of the early defensive stops. “It’s great to start off like that in the game. It gives your offense a little more cushion. We executed that very well.”
The defense continued to put the offense in a great position to be successful. After forcing a fumble on the third Spencer possession, the offense sputtered and missed a field goal. But, after another 3-and-out, the Titans started at the Tiger 41. Luciano Fidone hauled in a 24-yard touchdown reception from Braylon Kammrad to push the Lewis Central lead to 21-0.
After forcing yet another punt, Kammrad capped a second-consecutive 41-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, making the lead 28-0 with under seven minutes to go in the half.
Spencer finally picked up its first (and only) first down of the half on a 45-yard run from Taron Green. The Tigers were able to score on the drive, a 16-yard run by Karter Petzenhauser, and trailed 28-7 at the half.
The Titans held the potent and physical Tiger running game to just 84 yards in the first half (61 on two plays).
“I trust every one of the guys next to me on defense. I mean, if we just do our job, big time players make big time plays,”Hatcher said.
The Titans forced another 3-and-out coming out of halftime, and Humpal made them pay taking the first play from scrimmage 53 yards to push the lead to 35-7.
Then, after one of Spencer’s best plays of the night (a punt that was downed inside the Titan 1-yard line), Lewis Central drove 99 yards on four plays and Kammrad found Fidone for a 41-yard touchdown which sealed the game and sent it into a running clock.
“They (Spencer) took away a little bit of what we wanted to do. We started to find Luci and some of those slot receivers, and then Jonathan being able to run the ball,” Kammrad said about his offense. “Our offensive line did a fabulous job. We have been fortunate all year in that we have the guys and the ability to, if they take something away, there are other directions we can go with it.”
Humpal finished the game with 160 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns. He also had three receptions for 82 yards. Kammrad completed nine of his 14 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball for one score.
In the fourth quarter, Boston Hensley kicked a 43-yard field goal for Lewis Central, and Spencer scored a meaningless touchdown with less than 20 seconds to go to cap the scoring. Even with the late score, Spencer only amassed 169 yards rushing for the game, well below their season average.
Kammrad talked about Spencer’s toughness before the game, and he challenged his team to be the more physical squad Friday night.
“That was by design. We told our kids, you’ve been put through the ringer playing some of the best teams across the state, regardless of class. We just said, you need to play with that desire and that passion and bring it to them,” he said. “Force them to match your physicality and it was good to see that from our guys.”
The only negative on the night for the Titans was the number of penalties, but Kammrad said that would be addressed before next Friday’s contest.
“Was it going on both sides, absolutely, but our kids just gotta find out when to stop,” he said. “We’ll talk about it agin, we’ll preach it again. It’s something we’re not happy about and have to continue to correct.”
The TItans will take on Indianola on the road next Friday night. The two teams met earlier in the year when Lewis Central dropped a tight 14-9 contest.
“It’s been since week 4, so each team does something a little bit different,and we’ll have to get back to the drawing board,” Kammrad said. “It’s going to be a battle on both sides of the ball and you gotta be able to minimize mistakes, prevent turnovers, and we’ll be successful.”
Spencer (7-3) 0 7 0 7 - 14
Lewis Central (8-2) 14 14 15 3 - 46
LC: Jonathan Humpal 3-yard run. Boston Hensley kick good.
LC: Humpal 3-yard run. Hensley kick good.
LC: Luciano Fidone 24-yard pass from Braylon Kammrad. Hensley kick good.
LC: Kammrad 1-yard run. Hensley kick good.
S: Karter Petzenhauser 16-yard run. Izak Peterson kick good.
LC: Humpal 53-yard run. Hensley kick good.
LC: Fidone 41-yard pass from Kammrad. Fidone run good.
LC: Hensley 43-yard kick good.
S: Michael Jordan 4-yard run. Peterson kick good.