Lewis Central swimming defeats Atlantic

Lewis Central swimming won nine of 11 events in Monday's meet at Atlantic to claim a 123-37 victory.

Lewis Central head coach Bruce Schomburg said he used Monday's meet as a chance to try out swimmers in different races. He hopes this tactic gives the Titans a better idea of its strongest lineup as it gets into the later part of the season.

"After this meet every kid should have been in every event," Schomburg said. "I've mixed the lineup up every week. I got to see what they could do in other events. Down the road, I think that will help us as a team when we matchup with someone else."

The Titans are in action next at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the West Des Moines Valley Invite.

"I was happy with every performance," Schomburg said. "Some of them surprised my in the events I put them in, how well they did timewise. It was good."

200 Medley Relay

1. Lewis Central A (Hoss, Hansen, Ramos, Gordon) - 2:10.93

2. Lewis Central B (O'Donnell, Caigoy, Johnson, Tingley) - 2:29.04

200 Freestyle

1. Lexi Reynolds - Atlantic - 2:06.79